Ugly produce shows inner beauty

University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth uses compost to recylce food waste.





According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) about 40 percent of food supply is wasted in America, causing more harm than good.

Chris Enroth, a Horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension office in Macomb, said there are three main causes of food waste.

“The first one is through the harvesting practices,” Enroth said. “When the growers put that food out on the stand, we may or may not select that food based upon its appearance. The second way is we buy too much. We overindulge in food and we just can’t eat it all. The third way is the food scraps, maybe it makes it onto our plates, but we don’t wind up eating it.”

Produce is the most wasted product and Enroth believes it is because of unrealistic expectations. He said people have an ideal image of what food should look like and when they go grocery shopping they are too picky, especially with produce.

“I think the big thing is don’t be afraid to buy that ugly misshapen strawberry or apple,” Enroth said. “They all taste the same, and sometimes that tomato with that maybe cracking or maybe that sign of that weird coloration on the skin, a lot of those are heirloom varieties that have far better flavor than the stuff that you might purchase on a grocery store shelf in the middle of winter.”

Farmers also waste food, as Enroth said sometimes growers know people won’t buy misshapen food, so they will throw it out before others have the chance too.

“Growers are picking it and they look at this perfectly edible vegetable, maybe it has crock in it or something, but it’s still perfectly edible, they assume no one is going to buy it so they toss it before it even has a chance for someone to select it,” Enroth said. “So that’s before the consumer has a choice, but when the consumer has a choice I think then they probably don’t even know what to do withit sometimes.”

Enroth said a simple solution to food waste could be to accept foods as they are.

“A part of it is to accept the fruits and vegetables for what they are; they might not look good but they are probably still going to be pretty tasty,” Enroth said. “It’s just the way we have trained our brains to look at food.”

Another cause of produce was, according to Stefanie Johnson, an environmental health inspector of the McDonough County Health Department, is when produce is shipped.

“Sometimes when we get produce from farther away it takes more traveling to get to our stores in the area,” Johnson said. “So if they pick it earlier when it’s not as ripe sometimes that affects the quality, so customers are unhappy because the flavor isn’t as good as fresh picked, ripe produce.”

Johnson suggested slowing down foods’ ripening process to keep food fresh longer.

“The best ways to kind of prevent that from happening would be to plan your meals ahead when you’re purchasing your produce; make sure you’re only purchasing what you need,” Johnson said. “Using your refrigerator so that the food is stored at 40 degrees or less is going to slow that ripening process down so the food might last a little bit longer. If your food does turn bad regarding produce, you could compost it and then apply that to your garden, then you wouldn’t need as much fertilizer in your garden.”

Enroth, through the extension office, is educating people on composting, specifically vermicomposting.

“Composting is something anyone can do,” Enroth said. “Any homeowner can compost. You can have a yard; or you don’t have to have a yard it doesn’t matter. What I recommend with food though is that people use vermicomposting which is used with red wiggler worms that are native to South America.”

Composting bins are available online and most hardware stores. Enroth said a simple plastic bin from Wal-Mart would also work too.

“We take that fruit and maybe we don’t eat it all,” Enroth said. “We can toss it into a compost pile where it gets broken down and that left over energy returns back into organic matter. That can be put back into the soil, which can then help feed and grow another plant. So really it’s about recycling nutrients and recycling energy, that’s the idea behind composting.”

Food waste is taken to landfills where it is buried in the ground covered in soil. Enroth said this process is causing greenhouse gases called methane. Composting would reduce these gases.

Western Illinois University has had their own composting bin since 2008, which is called The Earth Tub. In the past years they have collected over 30,000 pounds of food waste and turned it into compost.

The USDA has created various activities trying to cut back food waste. One of them is by challenging various farms, food manufacturers, schools, universities, restaurants and grocery stores to a U.S. Food Waste Challenge.

Hy-Vee Inc. decided to join the cause by partnering up with Robinson Fresh, one of the largest produce companies in the world, to offer what is called “Misfits” in their stores for a low cost.

Macomb’s location is amongst their 242 locations that are selling these “ugly produce.”

“It’s just another thing that Hy-Vee wanted to do, as far as making sure we aren’t wasting food,” said store director Curtis Bortell. “We just put a big emphasis on our produce and our food service, food waste program. Now, rather than just taking our food waste to the landfills, it actually gets repurposed. So this is just another thing that we wanted to get our business into to do our part to sell those produce that aren’t perfect but can still be sold and consumed.”

Bortell said they were challenged to cut their food waste by 50 percent. The Misfits products can be found in the produce department of the store, with a large sign offering facts about food waste.

Enroth said he thinks this is a good idea for the area to just get the conversation started.

“I think we have to start somewhere to change our perception of what foods should look like,” Enroth said. “When we start seeing (ugly produce) on our grocery store shelves we will at least start the conversation. I think that’s the important part, that the program to sell ugly produce is at least starting the conversation for people. Even if they don’t buy it, it gives attention.”

Enroth stresses that food waste is an issue that should be addressed and said if something doesn’t change there can be longterm effects.

“Globally, by 2050, we’re going to have between 9 and 10 billion people on this planet,” Enroth said. “The amount of resources that requires is two planet Earths, if we do nothing to change the way we manage our resources. So, if we are throwing away almost half of our food, there’s one solution right there to all those extra people that are going to be on this planet.”