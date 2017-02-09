Luke Otto reflects on his time as a Leatherneck





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois kicker Luke Otto will be taking his academic and athletic talents to Northwestern University next year to work towards his graduate degree in managment studies and play out his last year of eligibility on the Big 10 team.

“Academics have always been a huge part of my life,” Otto said. “My family and coaches always instilled the importance of education in me. If anything ever happens and you get hurt, you need to have a backup plan. You need to have more than one option. That’s why I’ve always strived to maintain a 4.0 GPA.”

He has made it his goal to thrive in the classroom, the community and on the football field. Otto developed discipline in his time at Western through hard work and applies his tenacious attitude towards every aspect of life while constantly moving forward.

His constant hard work has paid off and the next stop is Evanston. While this news was big enough for Otto, he was thrilled to learn that he will be taking his football career along with him in his final year of eligibility.

“I am not choosing Northwestern because of football,” Otto said. “I was fortunate enough to be accepted for my academics and then I was able to get in touch with the coaches and earn that opportunity.”

Between working to maintain perfect grades, improving on the gridiron and making an effective change in the community, Otto has had his hands full for the past three years. His desire to make a difference around him has shown with his involvement in projects such as CONNECKS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, St. Baldrick’s and many more.

“I always try and value other before myself,” Otto said. “I have always tried to help others and give back.”

Otto is also Second Team Academic All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) and was voted special teams MVP by his teammates. He challenged himself at Western and got better and better each and every year.

His journey to the Big 10 began in his hometown of Normal, Illinois, where he established his priorities from an early age.

Otto arrived at Western for his freshman year in the fall of 2014 as an economics major first and a kicker second.

“I chose Western because of the people mainly,” he said. “I felt like I was immediately part of the family here, and that sense of camaraderie has only grown from day one.”

He made the MVFC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman, but Otto still had trouble transitioning into life as a college athlete.

“My first year here was a little tough from a football perspective,” Otto admitted. “I only played in four of the games that season and our team had a losing record. Everything was just sort of off and on.”

Otto did what he could with scarce opportunities his first year, punting just three balls for a total of 69 yards. Still, the young kicker showed a lot of promise and was just settling into life as a Division 1 student athlete.

“It was a combination of getting used to college and the differences in the lifting and conditioning compared to high school,” Otto said. “It’s a different game at this level, and I think I was a little overconfident coming in, like a lot of freshman are.”

Otto and Western football both learned from the past and would soar to new heights in 2015. The Leathernecks finished the regular season 6-5 and earned their first FCS postseason spot in six years with Otto as their starting punter and kickoff specialist.

He kicked off 10 times in two playoff games against Dayton and Illinois State, the latter of which took place in his hometown. His postseason kicks netted a total of 634 yards and seven touchbacks.

Western would match their 6-5 record again this season and earn back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time since 2008, but it was not enough to qualify for the playoffs again.

Otto had his best statistical season in 2016. He became Western’s exclusive kickoff specialist, ditching punt duties, and led the MVFC in touchbacks (31). His 60 kicks totaled 3,700 yards and he started all 11 games.

“It all came together this year for me,” he said. “I started kicking a lot better and did well enough to help the team. That was always the ultimate goal of mine because doing your job as an individual is what ultimately makes a successful squad.”

Attention to detail and his willingness to work hard are what allowed Otto to keep improving throughout his tenure at Western. His next challenge will be a transition into the Big 10 and life at Northwestern.

“My experience as a Leatherneck gives me a huge edge for next year,” he said. “Most of my recruiting class consists of high school seniors playing at this level for the first time, I have gotten an exposure to talent here. I know how much discipline and dedication it takes to succeed in college and I’m ready for the challenge.”

While he’s ready to find out what life in Evanston and beyond has in store, Otto will never forget his days as a Leatherneck and the University that accepted him as family.

“I can’t thank the Western Illinois community enough for the support that we get as athletes here,” he said. “I have witnessed first-hand how passionate some of the people here are and how much they support this school.”

Otto was determined not to leave anyone out. He expressed his deepest gratitude for everyone who works so hard in athletics behind the scenes, reiterating their incredible contributions and how they make it all possible at the end of the day.

“I would not have the opportunity to go play at Northwestern next year if it weren’t for the support in this community, my teammates and coaches as well as the work done by athletics and the administration,” Otto said.

Luke Otto plans to use the lessons he learned at Western and apply them to his new life as a Wildcat. It’s the same attitude and work ethic seen for years on Hanson Field, the same he showed in the classroom and the community. It’s what makes Luke Otto proud to call Western one of his homes forever, regardless of where he ends up.

Twitter: @campbellatkins4