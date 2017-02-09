Patriots steal Super Bowl LI in dramatic fashion





Sports

The 2016 NFL playoffs had offered almost nothing but blowouts and underwhelming matchups leading up to Super Bowl LI in Houston. Football fans and citizens everywhere were repaid Sunday with arguably the greatest football game — not just Super Bowl — of all time.

If someone told me the day before the Super Bowl that the New England Patriots would defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, I wouldn’t have been too surprised. In fact, my pregame prediction was just one point off of the actual final (34-27). But no analyst in the world could’ve told you how the Patriots would ultimately get there in the end.

Most people wouldn’t have predicted what happened in the first half either. After a scoreless first quarter, MVP Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s offense capitalized on a LeGarrette Blount fumble and struck first when Devonta Freeman hit pay dirt from 5 yards out. Moments later, Ryan hooked up with Austin Hooper in the end zone to give the Falcons a 14-0 advantage in a heartbeat.

The Patriots were unable to move the ball for the majority of the first half. Atlanta’s defense looked athletic and ready to pounce on whoever held the ball for New England. More often than not, this was Tom Brady.

In his seventh Super Bowl appearance, Brady looked as human as ever for most of the first half. He was finally able to move the ball after falling behind by two scores and brought the Patriots into the red zone. Brady would then make one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

Robert Alford of the Falcons sprinted across the field to snatch Brady’s throw out of mid-air. He had a straight path to the opposite end zone with Brady his only realistic obstacle. Alford was able to blow past a diving Brady and put six more on the board for the Falcons. As the game approached the twominute warning in the first half, Atlanta had a commanding lead against all odds.

The Patriots were able to break the shutout before Lady Gaga performed but still trailed 21-3 with the Falcons receiving the kickoff to resume the game.

After New England forced a punt to start the second half, they were unable to make any progress offensively once again. Football fans everywhere were having flashbacks to the Giants teams that defeated Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowls XXLI and XLVI. The remedy was simple: put pressure on the star quarterback. The Falcons did just that for much of the game.

Atlanta seemingly sealed their first title in franchise history the very next time they touched the ball. Ryan led the Falcons to an 85-yard touchdown drive. Tevin Coleman hauled in a screen pass deep inside New England territory to give Atlanta a 28-3 lead with eight and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Before Sunday, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history was just 10 points. To earn their fifth title, New England would have to overcome 25 points in less than 24 minutes. What happened next would change the world of football forever.

We learned that Tom Brady is just as calm and collected if he’s down 25 points in the Super Bowl as any other time. In a drive in which the Patriots absolutely needed points, he led them into the end zone with a 13-play, 75-yard drive lasting six minutes and culminating in a James White touchdown reception. Despite a missed extra point by Stephen Gostowski, the Patriots slowly began to scratch and crawl their way back in it.

Still, the only way a comeback this preposterous could be achieved is with stellar defense. The Patriots had just that, but they weren’t playing like it for the first two and a half quarters.

They wouldn’t surrender another point all night. They forced the Falcons to go threeand- out and lose 15 total yards after Brady and company finally reached the end zone. The third quarter ran out before Atlanta had to punt the ball away. The Patriots trailed 28-9 with just 15 minutes left.

Brady orchestrated another impressive drive, but it was almost just as long and only resulted in a field goal. Still, Gostowski’s kick technically brought the game within two possessions. New England would need to stop Atlanta twice, score two touchdowns and follow both up with separate 2-point conversions with less than 10 minutes left. They needed a miracle … or a turnover.

With the clock running and Atlanta faced with third down and 1, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan inexplicably called for the shotgun formation and sent Ryan back to pass. He backpedalled 11 yards before New England linebacker Dont’a Hightower smashed him from behind to force the ball out of his hand. Alan Branch of the Patriots recovered the ball and, for the first time, you could really feel a momentum shift.

The fumble gave Brady a very short field, starting at Atlanta’s 25. After getting sacked by Dwight Freeney to start the drive, Brady completed four passes to three different receivers to cover the rest of the field. Two of these completions, including the 6-yard touchdown, found Danny Amendola. New England would need to convert a 2-point play to cut the deficit to one possession.

On a play they had to have, the Patriots decided to use a call from the past. In Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Panthers in 2004, they snapped the ball directly to the running back Kevin Faulk as Brady faked a drop back to catch the defense off guard and complete a huge 2-point conversion.

This time, 13 seasons later in the same stadium, James White got the call. He pounded the ball up the middle and finally brought the Patriots within one score. With just under six minutes remaining, New England found themselves behind 28-20. With a lot of work to do, confidence was at an all-time high.

The Falcons offense had all but gone missing since the Patriots began their comeback, but they suddenly came back to life and appeared poised to claim the Lombardi in the final minutes.

The drive began with a screen pass to Devonta Freeman for 40 yards. After undesirable starting field position, the Falcons were suddenly one completion away from entering field goal range for a chance to ice the game.

On second and eight around midfield, Ryan made the last throw he should’ve had to make in 2016. He lofted a beautiful ball just over the outstretched hands of defensive back Eric Rowe. On the other side of the play, receiver Julio Jones made a phenomenal catch, just barely tapping his toes in bounds to move the chains. The rest of the game was all downhill for the Flacons.