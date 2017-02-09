Western football releases 2017 schedule



Filed under Sports

MACOMB, Ill. –— Western Illinois football announced the 2017 schedule, opening again on a Thursday night (Aug. 31), and a full slate against NCAA Division I programs. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Head coach Charlie Fisher opens his second year with the Leathernecks on Thursday night, Aug. 31, at Tennessee Tech. It will be the first meeting between the two programs (part of a home-and-home series), and for Western marks the second straight year opening on the road at an Ohio Valley Conference member.

On Sept. 9, the Leathernecks travel to Northern Arizona to conclude the home-and-home series that began last fall. Western defeated NAU 34-20 in the 2016 home opener, and returns to Flagstaff for the first time since 1967.

Following a bye week on the 16th, Western travels to Coastal Carolina and play the Chanticleers for the second time in three years. The 2017 season will be Coastal’s first full year as a FBS member program.

The 2017 home opener, also the Homecoming game and Missouri Valley Football Conference opener, takes place at Hanson Field on Sept. 30 against South Dakota, who last season Western edged 35-34.

Western travels to Northern Iowa on Oct. 7, then returns home to face Missouri State the following Saturday (Oct. 14). The Leathernecks travel to North Dakota State on Oct. 21 then close out the month at home versus South Dakota State (Oct. 28).

November begins with two consecutive MVFC road games – at Illinois State (Nov. 4) and Indiana State (Nov. 11). The regular season closes on the 18th against Southern Illinois at Hanson Field.

The opening round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs begins on Nov. 25. All schedule days and kickoff times are subject to change.

“The 2017 schedule well prepares our football program for the always rigorous Missouri Valley Football Conference, and ideally, the national playoffs. The non-conference portion of the schedule allows for two road games against quality FCS opponents in Tennessee Tech and Northern Arizona, and a great opportunity to return to Coastal Carolina University as a recently transitioned FBS institution,” said Western Director of Athletics Matt Tanney. “We were originally scheduled to host Coastal in Macomb as part of a home and home series that began in 2015. Due to their transition to the FBS, however, we arranged a return trip to Conway. We look forward to another exciting season of Leatherneck football in Coach Fisher’s second year with a talented, veteran group of student-athletes.”

With 18 starters slated to return next fall, Fisher is counting on the returning experienced group to help Western make a run towards a FCS Playoffs berth.

“The 2017 season will be another fantastic challenge against the top talent in FCS football. To open on the road three straight weeks versus outstanding opponents is a big test to our veteran team,” said Fisher. “Playing traditional power Coastal Carolina in September is a great opportunity versus an FBS opponent and a neat road trip for our fans. Our team relishes playing against the very best and this upcoming season will be no different.”

Ticket information for the 2017 season will be made available in the spring. GoLeathernecks.com