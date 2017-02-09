DeVos doesn’t represent students





Monday afternoon, a smiling Vice President Mike Pence broke a Senate tie, confirming Betsy DeVos as the next U.S. Secretary of Education in a 51-50 vote. Given that two Republicans broke part lines, and the contentious nature of DeVos’ hearings, a vote as close as this one is never a good sign. This was also the first time in history that a vice president was called to break the tie on a nomination of a cabinet member.

A Michigan billionaire and notable Trump campaign donor, DeVos has little experience with the public school system. In fact, any of your teachers in elementary school have more formal schooling in the field of education than DeVos, as she holds no education degree whatsoever and has never had any teaching experience. DeVos is an avid supporter of private, Christian-based schools and has never attended a public school in her life, making her the first Secretary of Education to never have attended a public school. DeVos’ children have also never attended a public school. DeVos has never attended a state university and has also never taken out a single student loan. Her position as Secretary of Education gives her the power to propose alterations to a system she has no experience with, including the fate of financial aid in the form of student loans for millions of college students across the country.

President of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten noted that, “DeVos shows an antipathy for public schools, a full-throttled embrace of private, for-profit alternatives, and a lack of basic understanding of what children need to succeed in school.” It seems the only thing DeVos really had to do to ensure her nomination by President Donald Trump was to donate a reported $9.5 million to his campaign and over $200 million total to the Republican party, according to the Los Angeles Times. The future of our nation’s education system lies in the hands of the highest bidder.

For over 20 years, DeVos has advocated voucher programs — which allow federal tax dollars to be directed to funding private school tuition — and the proposal of school choice. She is an activist for charter schools and religious schools, and her school choice program would allow parents to choose to send their children to whatever school they should choose to be best, with the help of a proposed $20 billion of federal funds, an idea presented by Trump. This policy would likely lead to the segregation of socioeconomic classes and, in effect, result in a lack of tax dollars going toward schools with students from lower income families.

Regarding the U.S. public school system, DeVos stated that it is “a closed system, a closed industry, a closed market. It’s a monopoly, a dead end.” These words coming from our new Secretary of Education should not be taken lightly. DeVos is now directly responsible for decisions that will affect the 50.4 million American children who, accordingo the National Council on Education Statistics, attend some 98,000 public schools. For many of these children, the public schools of our country are an open door to opportunity, an escape from daily troubles and a whole world of possibility for what the future may hold.

Above all, we must remember that education is power. Despite the unfortunate outcome of DeVos’ confirmation, we the people have the power to influence her decisions and show disapproval where she may need guidance in the field of education, given her lack of background in the area she now has the utmost jurisdiction over. Benjamin Franklin once said, “The only thing more expensive than education is ignorance.” And ignorance is perhaps the one thing Betsy DeVos does not lack coming into this position