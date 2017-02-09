Hypocrisy is never justifiable





Filed under Opinions

In August of 2014, President Barack Obama delivered a statement to White House reporters about the growing threat of the Islamic State in the Middle East. The event was nothing spectacular. Obama, poised and professional as ever, delivered his statement and answered questions with eloquence. There was, however, something interesting with Obama’s appearance. He chose to wear a light khaki-colored suit instead of the traditional presidential fare of a charcoal, navy blue or black suit with a complementing tie. For some reason, some Republicans didn’t appreciate the president’s executive choice in suits.

Peter King, a Republican congressman from New York, gave an extended angry interview with NewsMaxTV shortly after Obama’s address.

“There’s no way any of us can excuse what the president did yesterday,” King said. “For him to walk out — I’m not trying to be trivial here — in a light suit, a light tan suit …”

King went rambling on about the presidency’s statement. Just a few years later, when a video tape emerged of the then-Republican nominee Donald Trump explaining his ability to sexually assault women, King “stood firmly” behind Trump, according to reporting from FIOS1, a Long Island local news station.

King criticizing Obama for his choice in suits but not Trump’s sexually deviant behavior is just one example of some Republicans’ blatant brand of political hypocrisy, and it’ll only get more absurd as time goes on.

When Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of 2016, Obama chose Merrick Garland as the next justice, since it was his job to do so. The Senate Repub-licans, however, were going to have none of that.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, just a few days after Scalia’s death, that “the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Sup- reme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” Meanwhile, Democratic senators pleaded and implored the senate to at least consider Garland.

Fast forward nearly a year — after Donald Trump won the presidency by winning the Electoral College and losing the popular vote — and Mitch McConnell is sounding eerily close to his Democratic counterparts.

“Apparently there’s a new standard now, which is to not confirm a Supreme Court nominee at all,” McConnell said to Capitol building reporters on Jan. 4. “I think that’s something the American people simply will not tolerate.”

The American people were somehow tolerant of McConnell and his feckless minions stalling Obama and his constitutional duties for nearly a year but now we have a problem when Democrats attempt to give Trump’s Supreme Court Pick the same treatment McConnell showed Obama’s. It doesn’t stop there.

In 2012, Ansar al-Sharia, an Islamic militant group, coordinated and perpetrated two attacks against U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya. Hillary Clinton, the Secretary of State at the time, took responsibility for the security lapses, as was shown by New York Daily News.

There were 10 congressional committees that have participated in Benghazi investigations. There were 252 witnesses called, 3,194 questions asked and 13 reports published. It has cost the taxpayers nearly $10 million to date to fund the hearings and investigations according to the Select Committee on Benghazi’s website. What conclusions did these hearings and investigations find? There was zero evidence of intelligence failure and zero evidence of administrative wrongdoing.

Collin Powell, The New York Times and other respectable media outlets have called the Benghazi investigations a political witch-hunt against Secretary Hillary Clinton, who was officially running for president at the time of the hearings and investigations.

Less than two weeks into his presidency, Trump gave political leaders what seemed to be easy fodder for a similar investigation into administrative wrongdoing. On Jan. 29, Trump ordered his first military raid with the objective of capturing or killing an al Qaeda leader. The operation, as reported by the Independent, resulted in the death of one Navy SEAL, the injuries of at least three military personnel and the deaths of up to 30 civilians including women and children.

According to various sources, including The New York Times, the Trump administration approved the operation without sufficient “intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.” Republicans on Capitol Hill have been silent. Neither Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, nor McConnell have offered support or criticism of Trump’s decision.

Republican leaders have also been silent about Trump’s excessive use of executive orders. During his first days in office, Trump signed numerous executive orders on issues like his fabulous Mexico border wall, repealing the Affordable Care Act and appointing Steve Bannon, one of his advisors, to the National Security Council even though Bannon has no military or governmental experience.

During Obama’s first term, it was seemingly impossible to watch Fox News or CNN without hearing some Republican cry foul over Obama’s use of executive orders.

“It is behavior that undermines, and will ultimately erode, the foundation of our democracy and our freedom,” said Jason Chaffetz, a Utah congressman, about Obama’s executive orders.

He hasn’t said anything about Trump’s orders, even after evidence, uncovered by The New York Times, has shown that Trump is signing executive orders without reading them.

Members of the Democratic Party are not patron saints of openness and fairness. Polished conservative outlets like the National Review and Town Hall have outlined hypocritical fault lines in the Democratic Party. However, it’s rare for outlets like those to point out the blatant hypocrisy Republicans have shown over the last four years.

Mitch McConnell even publicly stated that one of his greatest achievements in politics is denying President Obama of doing his constitutional duty. When has a Democrat, or any other reasonable and principled politician, ever been so proudly illiberal?