Western Illinois University to show documentary investigating restricted funds in higher education





Western Illinois University’s Expanding Cultural Diversity Project is co-hosting a Western community screening of the documentary film: “Starving the Beast.” The community screening will occur this Tuesday, at the Sandburg Theatre from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“Starving the Beast,” released in early 2016, is a documentary film that highlights the impact of the lack of funding in higher education across the United States. The documentary film analyzes six different schools including University of Wisconsin Madison, University of Virginia, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Louisiana State University, University of Texas and University of Texas A&M.

Professor of Political Science James LaPrad said the six universities are experiencing a complex crisis that should raise the eyebrows of the entire nation.

“There are slightly different situations occurring in each of these states,” said LaPrad. “The recurring decrease in state funding for higher education mandates institutions to raise tuition, which causes students to pay a hefty price to receive proper education. Students that attended college 15 years ago weren’t required to spend nearly as much money on their education and the amount of federal funding and grants individuals received covered majority, if not all, student fees.”

LaPrad said he hopes to have discussion and possibly conjure a movement from the informative film, “Starving the Beast.”

“Currently, since we decided we’re not going to give money or provide state appropriations, people feel like it’s cheaper and more beneficial for them to go to school anywhere outside of Illinois,” LaPrad said. “We have to start putting political pressure on our legislatures to make sure they understand the value of higher education not only for our state, but also for the public good for our democracy. We’ve outpriced ourselves in the state of Illinois. Therefore, people justifiably decide to pursue their studies in a more economical environment.”

LaPrad said he hopes Illinois’ higher education will become more of a priority to the state.

“Once a person leaves (Illinois), the likelihood of them returning is very weak. We lose a tax-paying citizen that could have contributed to the greater good of our community,” LaPrad said. “We need to make sure people have access to higher education, otherwise we create a society of have and have nots.”

He said he believes the best way of revenue would most likely be though income taxes.

“How we fund our schools is inequitable around the state. There has to be a revenue stream outside of tuition,” LaPrad said. “Even though I am not a money (finance) guy, I am an educational philosopher, and I do believe the best source of revenue could possibly be progressive income taxes. They contribute to the common good and the common-wealth of the state.”

The screening will be Tuesday in the Sandberg Theatre from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Anybody interested in learning more about “Starving the Beast” can do so by visiting http://www.starvingthebeast. net/about/ or by watching the trailer at http:// www.starvingthebeast.net/.