Faculty Spotlight

Politics and law are two of Centennial Honors College Director Richard Hardy’s passions, which helped him reform the Missouri government, run for Congress, serve as an elector and become a teacher.

“I was born and raised in Burlington, Iowa, not too far away (from here),” Hardy said. “My mother was from Dallas City, Illinois, and my father was from Nauvoo, so western Illinois is the place where all of my relatives live, and so I selected Western Illinois University to come to school.”

Hardy graduated from Western in 1970 with a degree in political science.

“I left Western, obviously many years ago, and I went through law school for a while, graduate school and I ended up teaching as my profession,” Hardy said. “I taught at a small college in South Dakota, Northern State University, and I taught a lot of different classes. I also got my doctorate at the University of Iowa in 1978.”

Hardy attended law school at the University of North Dakota before he became ill during his first year, causing him to drop out of law school.

“I had a bout of depression,” Hardy said. “I worked as a janitor for a while; it was the only job that I could find for a while. When things really cleared up, an opportunity came up to get an assistantship in the political science department, of all things, to help teach constitutional law.”

Hardy took the assistantship at the University of North Dakota and enjoyed the change that emerged from it.

“I enjoyed working at the University of North Dakota,” Hardy said. “I got to complete my master’s degree and then another opportunity came open just by luck to teach at a small college in South Dakota, Northern State University. The great irony of it was that I was looking for a high school teaching job at that time.”

Some of the classes that Hardy taught at Northern State University were American politics, municipal government, state and local government, political parties, interest groups, constitutional law and other areas of political science.

“I was one step ahead of the students,” Hardy said. “I had very few books — the library was somewhat deficient. We didn’t even have the Internet.”

Hardy said preparing for his classes helped him achieve something even better. “Little did I know, it was my preparation for my doctoral program,” Hardy said. “I took the Graduate Record Exam (GRE) and eventually got into the University of Iowa.”

After Hardy received his doctorate at Iowa, he taught at Duke University and University of Missouri-Columbia. In 2006, he retired from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Hardy then decided to return to Western.

“I actually applied to two jobs here at Western,” Hardy said. “I wasn’t quite ready to retire yet, I was 58 and I felt like that I have something to give. I felt like that I need to make a change in my life.”

Hardy applied for two different positions hoping his background would help him receive at least one of them.

“I felt coming back here might make a difference,” Hardy said. “I applied to two positions here at Western. (The) first one that I applied to, my first choice was director of the Honors College. When I was at Missouri, for the last eight years, I was the assistant director of the Honors College and I thought that it would be a wonderful fit.”

Hardy said unfortunately he didn’t get a call back for that position but instead took the other position as the department of political science chair.

“It wasn’t really my first choice, but it was a wonderful opportunity,” Hardy said. “I became chair of political science at Western and I was chair there for four years, and I now completed my sixth year here as the director of the Honors College. It’s ironic that it worked out, but in a more indirect route.”

Hardy said he had many interests growing up but found a trifecta with political science, law and teaching.

“I enjoyed teaching and I was drawn to the study of politics and law, and so I was able to combine them and major in political science,” Hardy said. “I have absolutely no regrets because it was a good fit for me.”

While Hardy was still in Missouri, he worked on three different political reform drives in Missouri.

“One was an ethics reform drive,” Hardy said. “It was called ‘Yes for Ethics.’ There was lot of corruption at that time in the state of Missouri. (There was) corruption in the Speaker’s office and corruption in some of the legislators dealing with drugs, and so we started a bipartisan commission and put forth a petition drive.”

Other political reforms that Hardy helped with was putting term limits in Missouri government offices and campaign finance reform.

“I spent a lot of my time crisscrossing the state and debating people,” Hardy said. “I appeared on TV; I did a lot of things for that.”

After the political reforms, Hardy ran for Congress but lost.

“I did not take one penny of political action committee money, even though it was offered to me,” Hardy said. “My campaign slogan was ‘No strings attached’ and another one was ‘Diapers and politicians ought to be changed regularly.’”

Hardy’s Congressional campaign was against an incumbent with 34 years of political experience and he only had students, both Democrat and Republican, helping him out with an endorsement from Ross Perot.

“It was like David and Goliath,” Hardy said.

About 10 years after running for Congress, Hardy was selected to be an elector for the state of Missouri in 2004.

“I got to vote for the president of the United States, which is a really neat thing,” Hardy said. “What I could tell students is, and I am fond of this, ‘I believe that I am the only one at the University of Missouri that actually voted for the president of the United States,’ and I could do the same here at Western: ‘I believe that I am the only one who actually voted for President here at Western Illinois University.’”

Whether or not Hardy was the only person at Western to actually vote for the president of the United States, it was a great honor.