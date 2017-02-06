Sexier and more dangerous than the first





The “Fifty Shades Darker” film, the second in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy, is scheduled to be released on Feb. 10. Fans expect that this movie will follow along with the book, much like the first did. If so there is much to look forward to.

First things first, we can expect to see how Christian (Jaime Dornan) and Ana’s (Dakota Johnson) lives are falling apart without each other. The end of “Fifty Shades of Grey” left fans with hope that Christian might stop Ana from leaving and make things better again, but according to the novel, that’s not what happened. Ana and Christian don’t speak for days after she leaves, which causes their lives to somewhat collapse.

Based on the novel fans expect Ana to take on a job as a personal assistant to Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), a big-time book publisher. This job results in a lot of grief for Ana. Leading her to stop eating, loseweight and not properly function in everyday life. Ana and Christian do get back together after they both attend a photo gallery exhibit for Ana’s friend José. They end up kissing in an alleyway and pick up right where they left off.

Christian should be up to no good again, this time messing with Ana’s career. During their romance, Ana makes it clear that she wants to make her own way in the publishing world without the help of Christian or his money. When he goes and buys the company that she currently works for because he doesn’t trust Jack, Ana’s boss, she becomes furious.

Christian’s instincts about Jack are accurate. It is soon made clear that Jack is an inappropriate and dangerous boss for Ana. Along with constantly asking Ana out for drinks after work and making her feel very uncomfortable by invading her personal space, he also ends up cornering her in their office and tries to blackmail her.

Jack presents her with her personal emails to Christian that she sent on her work computer and threatens to expose her if she doesn’t comply with his inappropriate requests. Jack then assaults her before she manages to escape, and once Christian finds out, he has Jack fired and confiscates his work computer.

A dangerous stalker will be added to the mix. While Jack Hyde was a huge problem for Ana, it’s one of Christian’s former girls, Leila Williams (Bella Heathcote), who really makes things darker. After Leila’s boyfriend dies in a car crash, she has a mental breakdown and becomes obsessed with Ana and her former relationship with Christian.

Leila stalks Ana and ultimately breaks into Ana’s apartment and threatens her at gunpoint. Christian shows up and talks Leila down, but the whole situation has Ana worried that Christian won’t be content with their “vanilla” relationship.

Christian proposes to Ana when he fears she may be leaving him again. Ana says she needs time to think about it and Christian promptly leaves for a business trip in his helicopter. The helicopter disappears from radar and Christian is missing for several hours, but manages to return to his apartment safely. He tells his family that both of the helicopter’s engines failed and he suspects that someone was trying to kill him. The grief that Ana feels upon the belief that Christian had died leads her to realize that she wants to be with him forever. She re-evaluates and ultimately accepts his proposal. This film is going to be just as sexy and even more dramatic and dangerous than the first one. The scandals and relationships that are uncovered are going to add to this already intense story line.