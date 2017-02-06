Once Upon a Time





The enchanting show on ABC known as “Once Upon a Time” will be returning to television in just one month. Currently the show is on its mid-season break but fans are looking forward to new episodes beginning on the 5th of March 2017. Based on previous seasons, viewers can expect an additional 13 episodes for the rest of the season.

Once Upon a Time is known for its modern interpretation of manyclassic fairytales. From “Snow White” and “Beauty and the Beast” to “Frozen“and “Frankenstein”, fans have seen it all. At the very end of season five we are introduced to characters from a new realm called the Land of Untold stories, it is here that characters, flee to escape their fates. As usual there is a lot of chaos and drama surrounding some of these characters and it leads to a whole host of issues for the main crew—Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Regina (Lana Parilla), etc.

At the end of the season six mid-season finale, Regina and Emma find themselves trapped in an alternate world. Emma continues to have visions of her death scene, including the hooded villain yet to be identified.

Finally the audience gets to see the return of the son of Belle (Emilie de Raven) and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle). When we last saw Belle and Rumple’s son he was an newborn given to Blue (Keegan Connor Tracy) for safekeeping. When he appears at the end of the episode, mere days/weeks after his birth, he is fully grown and is clothed in the same manner as the unidentified murderer from Emma’s vision. Teasers have indicated that there will be a lot of drama relating to Belle and Rumple’s son, particularly involving Emma.

Rumors right now are concerning the return of the magical show for another full season. Supposedly ratings and viewership has declined significantly throughout the past season, which has indicated the end of a show in the past. Even the cast has expressed their concern in interviews and on social media. Jennifer Morrison’s contract is evidently up at the end of season six and reportedly neither she nor the show have officially picked back up. For now fans will just have to enjoy all the episodes that are out and look forward to the episodes yet to come for season six.

According to the writers and producers, the first episode back will be a doozy. With Emma and Regina trapped in a different realm and Belle and Rumple’s adult son back and bad,there will certainly be a lot of action. It is likely that there will also be significant tension among the main characters because of how tightly they are all connected. Regardless of what happens to the show the second half of season six promises to deliver yet another set of exciting tales full of drama, fighting and mystery.