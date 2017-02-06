Women’s hoops take down Omaha for third straight win





MACOMB, Ill. — The Lady Leathernecks now stand alone at third place in the Summit League with an 80-63 win over Omaha Saturday in Western Hall. Western improved their overall record to 18-6 and 8-3 in conference play.

Taylor Higginbotham and Emily Clemens led the charge for the Leathernecks. Higginbotham scored 23 points and shot 50 percent from the field.

Clemens made her presence felt in every aspect of the game. She played all 40 minutes Saturday and contributed 20 points on top of six steals, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Despite the 17-point victory, Western found themselves going back-and-forth with the Mavericks all night.

“It was definitely a game of runs, we kept pulling away and they’d get back within striking distance,” said head coach JD Gravina after his team’s third straight win.

The Leathernecks came out of the gates firing and built an 8-2 lead. They absorbed a quick Maverick run to maintain a 5-point advantage after one quarter of play.

Western built on their lead in the second quarter and ended the half with another buzzer beater. Higginbotham claimed a loose rebound in the waning seconds of the second quarter and scampered down the court. She pulled up just inside the arc and sank a jumper to put the Leathernecks up 36-29.

The first five minutes of the second half belonged to Western. The Leathernecks built a 47-31 lead thanks to a 13-2 run with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Mavericks trimmed the deficit to nine with a 6-0 run before Western got it together and took a 60-46 lead into the fourth. Still, the Mavericks proved they weren’t going away.

The last scare of the night came in the final five minutes. Omaha got within 8 points thanks to 9-2 run in the final stretch of the game.

The Leathernecks put an exclamation point on their performance and sent the fans home happy.

A Clemens trip to the line and a 3-pointer from Higginbotham proved to be the dagger.

“We just needed to get down and guard the ball,” said Gravina. “We were letting them get into the interior and they were able to rebound. I thought we were taken out of our offensive rhythm, but as soon as we realized they were in man-to-man, we were able to adjust and take it to them.”

Gravina and his team walked out of Omaha with a comeback victory in January, so he didn’t want them to return the favor late Saturday.

“Obviously with the way we played at their place, we didn’t want to let the game get too tight, so I thought our kids did a good job of picking it up,” Gravina said.

The victory over Omaha wasn’t the only good news for Western. IUPUI (17-7, 7-4) lost to Oral Roberts (13-11, 5-5) Saturday to drop them beneath the Western in the Summit League standings along with Omaha.

It doesn’t get any easier for Western moving forward. They will face the top team in the conference, South Dakota State (18-5, 9-2) at home on Feb. 15.

First, the Lady Leathernecks will hit the road one last time in the regular season, heading to North Dakota to take on the Bison (5-18, 3-7) on Wednesday before continuing on to Denver on Saturday.

Wednesday’s game will tip off in Fargo, North Dakota Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s game was Think Pink night at Western Hall. Before the game, various breast cancer survivors joined the Western players in their pre-game huddle to get ready for the crucial game.

Twitter: @campbellatkins4