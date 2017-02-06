Stress can only hurt students





Filed under Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

While the beginning of a semester usually brings excitement and the joy of seeing old friends and learning in new classes, stress is always right around the corner. Midterms and papers always come faster than we expect, and all of the work that remains from either procrastination or just sheer volume starts to pile up not only on our desks but also on our chests and minds. School — along with work — is a major source of stress for most people, but, amazingly, isn’t the number one stressor. That title, according to Time Magazine, goes to money, which was found to be the biggest stressor for college students in America. If you’re living off of macaroni and cheese or ramen or have loans always weighing on the back of your mind, you are like most college students who are constantly stressed by both school and money — and very likely a job thrown in there too. If you don’t meet this description and have money to spare, please feel free to contact me; I want to be your friend. Anyway, no matter what the source, stress can take a toll on you, both in terms of physical wellbeing and mental health.

While a little stress won’t bother you too much and can actually sometimes be good for you, according to University of California Berkley, too much stress can cause major problems down the road, both physically and psychologically. Stress has been shown to cause various medical conditions, including the obvious anxiety and depression but even stomach problems, dramatic weight loss or gain, headaches and others. In recent years, this has become more common and has become a much bigger problem, especially when it comes to college students. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in college students have increased dramatically in recent years. With the latter jumping a whole 5 percent over a span of one year. While not every student’s stress levels are that extreme, it shows just how dramatic this problem can get. It’s safe to say that some of those students are in extremely detrimental situations but there will also be a percentage where it was essentially just a small amount of stress that got out of hand.

The problem is that a lot of college students don’t relieve stress in a productive or healthy fashion. Many students will either bottle it up, vent over social media or, according to research from the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism, even drink to relieve stress. The problem with the first is that you just put yourself under pressure. For example, when you put a bottle of soda under pressure, you just blow the cap off and it all comes out and makes a mess. Metaphorically speaking, it’s the same with college students. Venting over social media might seem like a viable solution, but it can, if anything, make it worse. According to research from the American Academy of Pediatrics, using social media to alleviate anxiety rarely works. There are circumstances, noted by Pew Research, where the use of social media increases stress levels, especially for women. And I really hope I don’t have to explain the problem with trying to obtain happiness straight from the bottle. So what should you do to relieve stress?

There are two really effective ways to relieve stress: finding an activity you like and talking to someone about what’s bothering you. Finding an activity that helps you take your mind off of things is great for relieving stress. A sport with a little outlined physical contact is also great for relieving frustrations as well. My number one suggestion though is talking to someone about what’s bothering you — especially if they respond with advice or help you talk through a situation. Whether this is a close friend you trust, parent, sibling, professor or someone else like the staff at the University Counseling Center, talking through something and receiving feedback will help you feel a lot better about the situation. Another great resource is the Western Illinois University Student Hotline. Western offers a service where you can call fellow students who are trained to help you talk through problems and provide immediate counseling and other information. No matter how big or small the problem is they are there to help. The hotline number is 309-298-1456. Even if you don’t need help right now, it doesn’t hurt to save that number if you or a friend needs it in the future. People are there to help you with stress. If it gets too bad, don’t try to handle it alone. Write for OpinionsContact Josh De