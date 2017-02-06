Gorsuch can replace Scalia





Swirling within the controversy of the first few weeks of the Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, has seen an abundance of condemnation from many on the American left, some revolving around his generally conservative rulings and most carrying the resentment of not being able to fill the vacant seat with Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland. Other fault-finding pertains to a so-called “Fascism Forever” club Gorsuch jokingly created before he entered college. Most of this criticism is, in a word, unfounded. To put it simply, Neil Gorsuch is the perfect ideological replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia. A strict originalist, Gorsuch has ruled in the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit just as Scalia likely would have in the same position, with a few exceptions, of course.

Accepting that Garland is not going to be the next Supreme Court justice, Gorsuch will enter the court and return the balance of ideological power to 4-4, with Justice Anthony Kennedy acting as a swing judge. More than that, though, Gorsuch brings a certain wit, intelligence and, as unlikely as this sounds, entertainment to the country’s highest court. Even Slate, a liberally slanted publication agrees. As Akhil Reed Amar wrote earlier this month, “Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, is a brilliant, witty, handsome, eloquent, perfectly pedigreed judge.”

According to the SCOTUS-blog, Gorsuch’s credentials make him a perfect selection for a Supreme Court appointment, particularly for a Republican president. “He was a Marshall Scholar at the University of Oxford, graduated from Harvard Law School, (and) clerked for prominent conservative judges.” Not only does Gorsuch carry strong academic achievements, but as a result of his rulings in his current capacity, “one study has identified him as the most natural successor to Justice Antonin Scalia on the Trump shortlist, both in terms of his judicial style and his substantive approach.”

On social issues, Gorsuch is likely to hold many of the same opinions regarding capital punishment and, by extension, abortion as his predecessor. However, because of Gorsuch’s commitment to ensuring laws are made by the legislature and not the courts, it is highly unlikely that he will lead the charge against Roe v. Wade or to nationally mandate the death penalty for certain crimes, not to mention that, as reported by the National Review, Gorsuch hasn’t made a ruling in his career regarding abortion at all.

For me personally, Gorsuch’s commitment to judicial interpretation is what makes him such a fantastic pick. Breaking from the Chevron doctrine Gorsuch has emphasized the importance of not allowing agencies, via administrative review, to make subjective interpretations of judicial decisions, arguing that the judiciary should be the final decider of compliance. It is the role of the courts, after all, to determine the objective meaning of laws and to tell agencies when they are interpreting laws incorrectly. A lot of this is legal jargon, I know, but the short explanation is that Gorsuch is highly educated in the law and may be able to begin returning the power of interpretation to the courts rather than federal agencies.

I’ve not agreed with many of the decisions Donald Trump has made thus far while president, but this Supreme Court nomination is an excellent one. Neil Gorsuch is an exceptionally qualified judge who I expect will go through Senate confirmation hearings without a hitch, and rightly take his place on the Supreme Court.