Munger is right for Illinois





Opinions

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s announcement came on Friday of his appointment of former Illinois Comptroller, Leslie Munger, to the position of Deputy Governor The current Deputy Governor, Trey Childress, will have his workload eased by the appointment of the former comptroller. While this causes worry on the subject of increase of unnecessary bureaucracy, the governor’s administration has been down a top-tier staff member since July when former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle exited. Munger’s appointment at her previous salary that she held as comptroller of $138,000 will save Illinois taxpayers $60,000, as Lingle’s salary was just shy of $200,000.

Munger’s experience is unprecedented, having worked in business for nearly 20 years as an executive with multiple companies, including multibillion dollar Unilever, she was defeated in her 2014 bid for State Representative in the 59th District. Following the November election was the untimely passing of Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka. Governor-elect Bruce Rauner was faced with his first major appointment. Her appointment was eclipsed by a constitution-defacing attempt to snatch up the seat by Speaker Michael Madigan. His forcing through of a bill by his rank and file members cut Munger’s term to just two years with a special election to be held in November of 2016. She would eventually lose that special election.

During her two years as comptroller, however, Munger was constantly inventing ways to hold lawmakers accountable, conserve funds and place priority on efficiency in government. Noted is Munger’s processing of State Legislature pay out as any other bill received by the state. This caused for some lawmakers of the General Assembly to not receive their paychecks for months at a time, much in the way that businesses who contracted for the State of Illinois did not receive their due payments for extended periods of time. This additional pressure was a creative solution to ensure that the political elite who twiddled their thumbs in Springfield realized that their stubbornness had consequences on the lives of thousands. Munger followed up with this with her introduction of “No Budget, No Pay” legislation this fall. The proposed legislation gained traction statewide, as it aimed to put pressure on legislatures to come together to pass a budget, making it law that their pay would be withheld until completed. Munger acted this proposal out, and it worked so well that it spurred six Democrat lawmakers to file a lawsuit to demand their checks. As one can imagine, this infuriated many of their constituents, many of whom were wondering where their money from the state was as well.

These are just a few examples of how Leslie Munger is a champion for liberty. Her willingness to stand up to the big man and fight tooth and nail for every tax dollar earned by the citizens of Illinois is apparent. Her ability to come to the table for the average taxpayer and demand that they be treated with respect and dignity by the Madigan cronies proves that she is here to “Shake up Springfield.” I am thoroughly pleased at Gov. Rauner’s appointment of her, and am excited to see the impact she will make in the administration.