Jacques stands tall facing bullying





Out of the darkness and into the light, Western Illinois University sophomore Vanessa Jean Jacques is growing into the woman she foreshadowed becoming prior to college enrollment.

“Vanessa is a Greek word for butterfly, and that’s what I feel like I am right now, a butterfly,” said Jacques. “I’m in my cocoon and I’m waiting to hatch and evolve into a beautiful butterfly, my true inner self.”

Although Jacques’s mental strength is tremendously impeccable, she had to endure many hardships and struggles in her life that only made her a stronger individual mentally, physically and emotionally.

“I’m working on my selfesteem,” said Jacques. “In elementary school I was bullied because of my skin tone and the gap in my teeth. I would look in the mirror and despise certain aspects about myself including my teeth, my body, the circles around my eyes and even the way I talk. My recollection of being bullied inspired my movement called, ‘This is me,’ a movement on men and women loving themselves and loving their struggles and understanding that their struggles and their insecurities are the same qualities that make them unique human beings.

Raised by Haitian parents in Evanston, Illinois, Jacques has a different outlook on family culture and gender-based stereotypes.

“In Haiti, the men in my family didn’t like their wives wearing pants”, said Jacques. “The women in the family are expected to go into the healthcare system which explains why my mother is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and why my initial major was healthcare management before changing it to elementary education.

“Haitian parents are very forceful, I know my mom likes to live through me,” Jacques continues. “I realized I was in the healthcare field for her, but I can’t live for her, I have to live for me, otherwise I will never fulfill my true happiness.”

Growing up with forceful parents was difficult for Jacques, but she did get an opportunity to travel the world and visit her ancestral homeland, Haiti, a place many see as a third world country.

“(Haiti) was beautiful,” said Jacques. “Waking up to see the mountain, tree and ocean was amazing. From the airport to my uncle’s house it was about a two-hour drive, but it felt like four due to the heat. One of my uncles lived in the mountains and another lived an hour away from Haiti’s capital.”

Growing up around Haitian culture along with battling her insecurities has molded Jacques into the strong, independent person she is today. Sharing her conviction with people on campus and in her hometown Evanston, Jacques believes that the power of her voice and story will impute the spirit of confidence within people battling insecurities.

“Embracing the details about myself I formerly despised helped me reinvent myself and now I believe it is my turn to inspire,” said Jacques. “There are many stories like mine and there are many stories that do not have this ending. It is normal to look in the mirror and not like something and it’s even more normal to look in the mirror and want to improve something. I challenge those battling with insecurities to look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘This is me.’”

“You’re the only you on this planet and I would hate for you to spend another second disliking the things that make you unique because of the standards that someone else created.”