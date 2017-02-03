Special teams will take home the Lombardi Trophy





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Finally, the best Sunday of the year is upon us. America’s newest pasttime stages its two most elite teams as they battle it out for the grandest prize of them all, the Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl Sunday is here and make no mistake about it, it will be one for the ages.

For the just the third time in the Super Bowl era, the game will be held in Houston, Texas. The Falcons will be in the big game for just the second time, but the New England Patriots are making their seventh trip to the biggest stage.

For the newcomers, the Falcons have a great resume with a plethora of offensive weapons. However, it worries me how they plan to stop Tom Brady and the high-powered Patriots offense. Coming into the playoffs the Falcons had the worst ranked defense amongst the teams that made it in. If last years’ Super Bowl did not teach all of the fans that defense wins championships, I don’t know what will. On top of that, they are playing against a Patriots defense that was ranked first in the NFL in points allowed this season (15.6).

With that being said, their lack of defense has yet to slow them down in the playoffs. The Falcons have won by nearly 20 points in both of their conference round matchups coming into Sunday. They had the top rated offense in the NFL, and that has carried over into the playoffs, to say the least. In their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed passes to eight different receivers, with three of them scoring at least one touchdown (Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Mohamed Sanu). That is not to mention the twoheaded monster they have in the backfield, with Freeman and Tevin Coleman, each of whom scored a touchdown in their win over Green Bay. None of those stats speak high enough for their offensive leader, Ryan. The MVP candidate threw for 392 yards, went 27/38 on those passes, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Falcons have shown that they go as Ryan does, and I expect that to continue in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots are the veterans. New England seems to make it to the Super Bowl every year, whether that is because of their quarterback, Tom Brady, or their head coach, Bill Belichick, each of the two have been a part of their miraculous four Super Bowl titles and seven appearance runs. No other player and coach combination has ever been to as many Super Bowls as these two have.

The stout Patriots defense, led by their incredible secondary, did not give up more than 17 points in either of their postseason matchups. The biggest worry for the Patriots team is the amount of athletes they have seen. Their first playoff game against the Houston Texans should have been a joke. The Patriots definitely did not come out to play, but the Texans should never have been on the same field as the Patriots. After they won that easy contest, they played the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have some of the top players at their respective positions in the league. However, that is only three players: Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

Moving to the Super Bowl, the Falcons have that many star players in their backfield alone. There is a reason the Falcons have made it as far as they have, it is not because of the defense. If anyone will expose the Patriots defense, it will be Atlanta.

The Patriots offense was the best in the AFC last season. It is hard to say why they thrive; they just seem to get the job done. The Patriots wide receivers seem to be average until they team up with Brady. Their offense completed passes to nine different players, which outdid Ryan and the Falcons. New England also had a receiver nearly match what the Falcons’ all-pro wide receiver, Julio Jones, did in their conference championship matchup. Christ Hogan out of Monmouth College (New Jersey) caught nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in their win over the Steelers. That is not the only receiver to blow up for the Patriots. Julian Edelman also had over 100 receiving yards on the day with eight catches and a touchdown. Right when you think that you have the Patriots figured out, someone new breaks out for them each and every week. The common denominator for this team, on the field, is only Tom Brady.

Expect a high-powered offensive matchup on both sides come Sunday. Not too many times will a Super Bowl be this intense with two high caliber quarterbacks with such good weapons on their side.

The people’s choice to win the Super Bowl is the Atlanta Falcons, simply because no team has had an answer for all of their offensive weapons yet this season. In many cases, scoring a lot of points will win a team a football game. Not in the Super Bowl, not with stakes this high.

I expect the Patriots to pull out a victory, 31-24, in a matchup that is led by both of their offenses. The game-breaker will be a special team’s touchdown by the Patriots’ kick returner Dion Lewis. Lewis has already had a breakout performance in the playoffs, and I expect him to have a play that wins the Patriots the game on Sunday. Whether that might be a kick return or punt return, the Patriots will win by what has killed them all year. They lead the league in kick return fumbles, but coach Belichick will get that fixed when they are under the brightest lights.

It is too hard to bet against a veteran squad that is led by a hungry Tom Brady, who was suspended early in the year for something that was never legitimately proven. I am excited to see the commissioner of the NFL, Rodger Goodell, hand over the Lombardi Trophy to Brady, who will secure his place in history as the greatest football player of all time