Consider the NFL’s history





Filed under Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In just a few days, one sports team will face another team in a highly-televised event. There will be both comical and dramatic advertisements that production companies have spent months and tens of millions of dollars writing, filming and editing. A group of popular musicians will perform in the middle of the event to much fanfare.

I’m talking about the Super Bowl, of course. The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons have both played fantastic seasons. Budweiser and Doritos, two brands known for their advertising humor, will probably air expensive commercials. The National Football League (NFL) was right in choosing Lady Gaga to perform, given her genre-crossing music and her popularity.

The spectacle of the Super Bowl is a celebration of sportsmanship, camaraderie, music entertainment and the wonders of salt and alcohol. More than that, though, it’s a celebration of football and the NFL, a multi-billion dollar league that deserves some constructive criticism.

Let’s begin with concussions. In December of 2015, the NFL backed out of a $16 million gift to fund a concussion study because, as reported by Outside the Lines, it didn’t like the man heading the research team. Of course the NFL denied the claim; however, Outside the Lines released the details of a congressional investigation that claimed, “While the NFL had been publicly proclaiming its role as funder and accelerator of important research, it was privately attempting to influence that research … the NFL attempted to use its ‘unrestricted gift’ as leverage to steer funding away from one of its critics,” the study concluded.

The dangers of concussions are often overlooked. Concussions have been shown to be the cause of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Over 30 former NFL players have been diagnosed with post-mortem CTE. Seven more deceased players are suspected. Currently, there are 33 living players that have been diagnosed with CTE.

The common retort to the dangers of concussions and CTE in football usually relies on the claim that players know what they’re getting into. The players know there is a risk of danger with such a violent game.

This argument fails to capture the devious nature of the NFL, which has a history of denying the association of concussions, CTE and its dangers. Terry Luther Long, an offensive lineman for the Pittsburg Steelers, killed himself by drinking antifreeze. His autopsy showed the presence of CTE. More recently, linebacker Tiaina Baul Seau, Jr. was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There are several other players who were diagnosed with CTE and committed suicide. Should have they just accepted the dangers?

I could write about the dangers of concussions more; however, there is more to criticize, namely football stadiums. According to Fox Sports, the American public has spent more than $7 billion to build or renovate NFL stadiums. The NFL and its teams advertise the creation of jobs both during and after construction, but as reported by PBS, “Many economists maintain that states and cities that help pay for new stadiums and arenas rarely get their money’s worth.”

Beyond paying for a stadium for a team that may move, taxpayers often pay the upkeep costs for years. Taxpayers in St. Louis are still paying over $6 million a year on debt from the Edward Jones Dome, the former home of the St. Louis Rams.

Major league professional sports teams, according to Jackson Brainerd, a research analyst for the National Conference of State Legislatures, are capable of funding and paying for stadiums themselves. Take Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Rams, for example. He is putting up $1.9 billion of his own money to build a new stadium in Los Angeles.

Why, then, should taxpayers be forced to construct a stadium they may not even want or be able to visit, given that the average NFL ticket is nearly $85?

This Sunday, consider saying, “No” to the NFL and its history of hiding the issues of concussions and shady economic practices by either turning the channel or turning the television off completely.