Gorsuch is the right choice

Filed under Opinions

This past Tuesday, President Donald Trump nominated Neil McGill Gorsuch to be an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court to fill the vacant seat of the late Antonin Scalia. However, before Judge Gorsuch can take his position as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, he must be confirmed by the United States Senate. Scheduled for sometime in April, as of now, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold confirmation hearings for Judge Gorsuch.

In recent decades, Senate Judiciary hearings for Supreme Court nominees have become outrageously political in nature. Senators probe nominees with questions about their personal and political views on issues such as the death penalty, abortion and gay rights. It has even become a common practice for senators to ask a nominee how they would vote on landmark cases like Roe vs. Wade, as was the case with the hearings for Sonia Sotomayor. These hearings have become nothing more than an ideological witch hunt; senators looking for whether or not the nominee has a similar ideology as them or not.

The current manner in which these hearings are conducted is appalling and is a metaphorical slap in the face to the judiciary and the nominee. The men and women who are nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court are some of the greatest legal minds in the world. They have countless years of experience in all areas of the legal field and commonly possess degrees from the most elite legal institutions like Harvard, Yale and Stanford.

Commonly, however, we find that no matter how qualified a nominee, there tends to be a mounted opposition to the nomination. Senators have become so concerned with the political ideology of the nominee that they have forgotten that the judiciary was created as a non-political branch of government. The members of the court do not make decisions based on their personal opinions. Chief Justice John G. Roberts once compared the role of the court to a baseball umpire, saying, “It’s my job to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat.” In this brief statement, Chief Justice Roberts explained that the Supreme Court is on no one’s side but that of the law. Justices on the Supreme Court are not legislators. Their job is not to say what the law ought to be; their job is to say what the law is.

It was only moments after the announcement of Gorsuch’s nomination that protests began to form outside the United States Supreme Court Building. Protesters held signs that read, “Oppose Gorsuch” and chanted, “We want our democracy back.” Along with the protesters several Senate and House Democrats began their own opposition of the Gorsuch nomination. And it has been said that Senate Democrats will try to block the confirmation by filibustering Gorsuch. If a filibuster does happen it will not only be the second time in history it has occurred, it will also be misguided and disheartening.

There should be absolutely no reason why Neil Gorsuch should not be confirmed by the senate. Judge Gorsuch possesses a B.A. from Columbia University, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and a Ph.D. in philosophy of law from Oxford. He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2006 to be a judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, a position he has held until his recent nomination to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch is one of the most highly qualified nominees in history and must be confirmed