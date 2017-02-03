Student Spotlight





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Since a young age, Rockford, Illinois native and current Western Illinois University freshman, pre-business economics major Nathan Odeh, has had a mind for business.

“When I was about six years old I would go into my mother’s pantry and take all the snacks and sell them to my neighbors,” Odeh said. “I would put all the items in my red radio flyer wagon and go around my neighborhood trying to sell them.”

Nathan’s mother, Robin, saw the interest young Nathan had for business and decided to buy him a snow cone machine so that he could pursue his passion at a young age.

“Together, with my younger friend Lucas Sofolo, I set up shop in my father’s garage and started selling snow cones,” Odeh said. “Since my neighborhood was not very populated, I had the idea of establishing a delivery system to increase sales. Lucas would go up to each house riding on my electric mini bike, taking down orders and then delivering them back to the garage where I would make them.”

Odeh had to go through a tough time his freshman year of high school, as he was diagnosed with histiocytosis cancer in his right humerus bone. He said that the disease put his dreams of becoming an economist in jeopardy, and it was something that he would have to overcome.

“I was enjoying my freshman year having fun with friends, doing excellent academically and enjoying life,” said Odeh. “It was not until winter break that I was diagnosed with histiocytosis cancer, and I was more annoyed that I had this disease than anything. My parents showed much more worry and concern, but I did not think much of it. I had to withdraw from school and continue my studies at home.”

While treatable, the disease had an impact on his social life, but that didn’t stop Odeh from continuing his education.

“Tutors would come to my house and help me with my subjects,” Odeh said. “Homeschooling was not so bad, but I missed going to school with all my friends.”

Odeh said going through chemotherapy took a toll on his motivation and health.

“I hated being tired and feeling sleepy all time,” Odeh said. “I also hated never being able to have an appetite. The cause of the symptoms was probably due to the chemo I had to go through in order to get rid of the cancer cells.”

Having won his battle against cancer, Odeh could now get back on track and live his life.

“After I was healthy, I went back to school and continued to go through my high school career, getting good grades and eventually graduating,” Odeh said. “Once I graduated, I was able to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming an economist. I was accepted by Western Illinois University and chose to major in economics and minor in math.”

Since then, Odeh has enjoyed his time at Western and is now starting his second semester of college.

“I love it here,” Odeh said. “I have made many new friends and am having a great college experience. I plan to stay here until I get my degree and then pursue a higher education to get my master’s in economics.”