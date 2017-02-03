USAAC paves the way for student success





The University Advising and Academic Service Center (UAASC) at Western Illinois University helps pave a path for students to succeed.

“We’re an academic advising office,” said Director of UAASC Michelle Yager. “Students who enter undeclared, we call them University Advising students, we advise those students throughout (their time at Western) and up to about their 45 (credited) hours.”

Yager said that due to university policy, all University Advising students must declare a major when they reach 45 hours.

“Between zero hours and 45, we try to work with them,” Yeager said. “Exploring different possibilities and helping them land in a major that is a good fit for them.”

Tim Johnson, UAASC academic advisor, said that UAASC also house the Office of Academic Services for students who entered Western through the alternative admissions program.

“They are students that do not meet the regular admission criteria but have (a) really strong potential and can be really successful here,” Johnson said. “They are admitted through the program and they meet with us more than typical advisors. They may meet with us eight times in a semester as opposed to maybe once or twice.

“In that time, we talk about study skills, we talk about time management, we talk about all of those different things,” Johnson said. “Also to make sure to point them in the right direction in the terms of tutoring and other support like Leatherneck Success Team and other academic support options on campus.”

Yager said that OSA students have some restrictions that they must follow.

“They cannot join a fraternity or sorority while they are in the program, although we do have a waiver program for that after they successfully complete the first semester and have met our waiver criteria,” Yager said. “To be released from the program, they have to complete 27 hours here, they have to have their GPA for their major and that they have to have a declared a major.”

Yager said that UAASC also helps students who have a declared major but do not have the required GPA to formally enter their major.

“They come in once a month, three or four times a semester, and we are basically trying to help them to get their GPA to where it needs to be,” Yager said.

Johnson said that UAASC hosts different Rocky’s Resources Success Workshops that cover topics from note taking, reading the syllabus and textbook, backpack organization, time management and stress management.

“The beauty of success workshops is that they are 30 minutes,” Johnson said. “Students can get in, get out and move on and they’re in different locations.”

Johnson said that the tutors will share their study tips with students and even shared his tips on time management.

“One of my tips is that you make a plan,” Johnson said. “I think that one of the ways to effectively manage your time is to make a plan for the week with a to-do list and prioritize that based on what needs to happen that week.”

Yager also shared that having a study schedule is important for students and added her own study tips.

“I think it is important to look at what your learning strategies are,” Yager said. “If you’re a visual learner, you might need to be in a place that have the least visual stimulation so you don’t get distracted.” Yager also recommends staying hydrated, eating proteinrich foods and taking breaks during study sessions.

“If you know how long you’re going to study, it’s important to take frequent but short breaks,” Yager said. “It might be as easy as getting up and walking around the building or getting up and going to get some water. Being hydrated helps you study. We also know that before tests, if you eat high protein, that protein helps your brain works faster, more efficiently, more accurately.”

Students that need the extra help, contact the UAASC at 309-298-1846, by email at uaasc@wiu.edu or simply visiting the UAASC office in the lower level at Memorial Hall. The tutoring schedule can be found at www.wiu. edu/tutoring or on Western’s mobile app.