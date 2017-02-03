The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Road closed due to pavement collapse

Jake Thompson

February 3, 2017
A pavement collapse on a section of Route 41 south of Bushnell has left the road closed due to repairs. Illinois State Police District 14 posted a photo of the collapsed area on Tuesday, located northwest of the area’s cemetery. The area is currently patched with gravel, and the road is set to reopen this month.

