New symposium for pre-med students planned





Western Illinois University’s Centennial Honors College will be hosting the first -ever Jill M. Brody, MD/McDonough Eye Associates Pre-Medicine Symposium on March 8.

“The Honors College, for 16 years, has had a Pre-Law Symposium for students who may want to pursue a career in law and the very many facets of the legal profession,” said director of the Centennial Honors College Richard Hardy. “However, we’ve never had anything regarding the medical profession.”

Hardy said that students who have an interest in medical school should have a strong background in biology, chemistry and math.

“In the last five or six years, we have recruited many students who are just particularly sharp in chemistry and biology,” Hardy said. “They will be ideal candidates, perhaps to go to medical school.”

Hardy had a discussion with Vice President of Advancement and Public Services Brad Bainter in the Foundations and Development Office and Provost and Academic Vice President Kathleen Neumann about starting a Pre-Med Symposium.

“The problem is where we are going to get the funding and (whom) do we start with,” Hardy said. “Well, fortunately, we had Dr. Jill Brody, a local physician that specializes in ophthalmology, very fine eye surgeon. She has been a wonderful benefactor to the Macomb community, and I have been talking to her about the possibly (of starting the Pre-Med Symposium). Things came to a wonderful point when she was willing to help us out and give us some guidance on it, and so we have the funding to launch the very first Pre-Med Symposium.”

Brody funded the pre-med symposium for a very specific reason.

“Macomb does not have enough doctors, and so if somebody goes four years at Western and maybe has a place in their heart for Western, then maybe (they will) come back here and practice,” Brody said.

Alex Geisler, the assistant to the director of the Centennial Honors College, said that the pre-med symposium would have medical school representatives interacting with students and a panel of Western alumni currently in medical school and doctors answering questions about the medical field. The keynote speaker, Dimitri Azar, an ophthalmic surgeon and Dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois-Chicago, will be talking about the current medical trends.

“We want to roll out the red carpet for those people,” Hardy said. “We also want to invite all the students who are now involved in the various science projects. We have some very strong science backgrounds, whatever it will be in the school of nursing or biology.”

The goal of the Pre-Med Symposium is to give students a clear picture of both medical school and the medical field for Western students. Hardy hopes that the Pre-Med Symposium will give students an understanding that a lot of work and dedication are required for the medical field.

“There are a wide variety of specialties, and there are a lot of different medical schools with different ones specializing in different fields,” Hardy said. “Students need to be aware of that very early on so that they can prepare for a career in medicine.”