Leatherneck tennis swept by Redbirds at Illinois State



Filed under Sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Western Illinois tennis team took on Illinois State in a Sunday evening (Jan. 29) road matchup. The Leathernecks were unable to top the Redbirds, falling by a score of 4-0 to move to 3-2 on the season.

Western Illinois could not secure any victories in doubles play, as the duo of Courtney Lubbers and Natalia Bravo fell 6-2 in the number one spot. Maria Bessmertnaya and Laura Ballesteros dropped their No. 2 competition 6-2 while Anna Daniel Fuentes and Cary Milanes fell 5-2 in No. 3 doubles.

In singles play, Lubbers dropped the first set 6-2 before bouncing back to take the second 7-5. Bessmertnaya also battled at No. 3 singles as she cruised to a 6-0 win in the first set, but dropped the next set 6-1. Both Lubbers’ and Bessmertnaya’s tiebreakers were left unfinished.

Bravo (6-3, 7-6), Daniel Fuentes (6-3, 6-0), Balesteros (6-3, 6-1) also fell in the No. 2, 4, and 5 singles spots, respectively. Milanes dropped her first set 7-6 before bouncing back to take the second 6-3 before the match was called off.

This Saturday (Feb. 4) the Purple and Gold travel to Quincy, Ill. for a doubleheader against the Hawks and Southeast Missouri State.

