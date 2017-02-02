The inevitable death of the Pro Bowl





In the middle of a two-week break before the Super Bowl sits another annual contest in the NFL. This contest contains just some of the risk but none of the glory. In theory, it’s a matchup between the most elite players from each conference going at in on one field.

The only problem is that the days of giving it your all and risking your body on every single play of every single game is no longer accepted in such a brutal game. The most recent display of the NFL Pro Bowl was just as disappointing as any in modern memory.

This year, the NFL extended 123 invitations to their players in order to fill 88 spots in the game. The number of players who declined (35) is 10 less than 2015, but is still the second highest number of invites in league history.

Since 2009, the league has opted to hold the game during the bye week before the Super Bowl as opposed to the traditional season finale a week after. They have also tried different locations.

From 1980-2009, the game was held at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Even if the game wasn’t as competitive as the average regular season showdown, it still carried the “vacation in Hawaii” stigma.

After a long season of football, the game’s elite were rewarded with a free weekend in one of the top tourist locations in the world. But when then league decided to hold the game before the Super Bowl in 2009, they also chose a different host city for the first time in nearly 30 years.

This was presumably done for seating purposes. Aloha Stadium could barely hold over 50,000 fans, where NFLdesigned stadiums in Florida offer a greater overall revenue stream as well as appropriate weather conditions most of the time. The game is still held in Aloha Stadium every other year or so, but Camping World Stadium in Orlando got the honor this year as well as 2017.

One of the biggest problems with the Pro Bowl is their lack of championship talent. With the game now occurring before the Super Bowl, no players from either finalist would ever consider participating.

From 2013-15, the league’s big idea for the game involved ignoring conference barriers entirely. They allowed former NFL stars Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin and Cris Carter to draft the players they wanted and see who picked the better squad. This was nice for bragging rights between certain analysts on talk shows, but didn’t actually strike a chord with audiences. In just a brief period of time, the league had taken away the only thing the game had going for it: tradition.

While they went back to AFC vs. NFC this year, they still seem to be moving away from Aloha Stadium in the long run. While I have nothing against the great city of Orlando, it simply doesn’t offer the same appeal or tradition as Honolulu did.

Like many NFL fans, I have become an expert at bashing the Pro Bowl and their pathetic attempts at solutions over the years. But it still remains to be seen if there is a viable solution out there to attract the best players to one central location at the end of the season.

I personally believe that they should do away with the game entirely. Sixty minutes of uncompetitive football is only enticing to rookies who have never been to a Pro Bowl before and just want to experience it one time. But the game’s biggest names have no interest in risking their bodies for a game that simply is not worth it.

If you can’t get the best players to attend an all-star event, obviously something has to be done. A reasonable alternative would simply be a skill competition instead of the meaningless game.

Many die-hard football fans who find themselves bored during the summer make their way down to their favorite team’s practice location during the offseason. While most of it focuses on strategy and preparation, the fans still find themselves returning every summer to see their heroes up close and personal. They run plays and don’t always wear full pads, but it has proven to offer much more appeal than the Pro Bowl game.

I believe the NFL would be better off by inviting their best players to a relaxing weekend in Hawaii after the Super Bowl for pictures and a couple of hours of practicing for the fans. They could bring their families and have a calm but memorable weekend in paradise.

If and only if this proved to be successful, they could then branch out to other locations abroad and try and grow football’s reputation in untapped markets. There’s no use throwing mediocre players in front of knowledgeable football fans in Florida and calling it a Pro Bowl.

Instead, fans should observe the “All-Pro Team” to get a sense of who the real all-stars are. Since so many players decline the Pro Bowl, it becomes difficult to know who the best of the season really were. Which is why the Probowl is the worst for fans. In every other major sport all of the top players are in there all-star games.

Football cannot hold an All- Star game similar to those of other sports because it is unlike any other game out there. You can suffer a severe injury on any given play of any given game, even if both sides aren’t giving it their all. The lack of motivation and heart is clearer from a fan’s perspective than any other sport. As a die-hard fan, I almost find it insulting.

With the game of football changing more rapidly than ever before, the Pro Bowl is an unfortunate glimpse into the future of the game we love. Safety concerns and injuries continue to plague the league and it grows more and more apparent by the season. One of the best things they can do is get rid of unnecessary contests and save some of the world’s best athletic talent for competitive showcases exclusively.