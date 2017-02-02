All lives apparently don’t matter





Filed under Opinions

Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to halt the acceptance of Syrian refugees for the time being, as well as a provisional ban denying entrance into the United States to residents from seven countries in and near the Middle East. The policy introduced this past Friday is being called a “Muslim Ban” by many news sources like Vox, as the nations the ban targets are home to a predominantly Muslim population. Over 218 million people are experiencing the effects of this ban. People with valid U.S. visas or green cards are being detained and facing potential deportation. Lawsuits are being filed following similar accusations across the countries, addressing the frail legality of the order. Many lawyers are even working pro bono to defend the rights of the individuals being detained in result of the ban. With the help of some judges, temporary arrangements have been made to stop the deportation of citizens of the seven countries who are already here legally. The American Civil Liberties Union and other prominent organizations plan to challenge the ban as it is said to be unconstitutional in the current context. Protesters gather to state what many of us are already aware of: it is and always has been a ban on the freedom of these individuals as a result of their religious beliefs.

While Trump came to the defense of the controversial executive order on immigration, claiming that it is not a ban on Muslims, there is another group that was not running so quickly (or rather, not at all) to help their fellow humans in the face of such injustice.

Where are the “All Lives Matter” promoters during this time of separation and inequality? These people were so quick to create their own mock movement in retaliation to Black Lives Matter, yet they seem to fall silent when anyone besides white, American citizens are in need of help and support. Syrian refugees, many being women, children and the elderly — fleeing their war torn country in search of safety and a new beginning — are being turned away from the long-forgotten prospect of what was once the “American Dream.”

It takes a cold-hearted person to see the unfortunate conditions these refugees are fleeing — to look in the eyes of these people so scared for what their future may hold yet incredibly strong for enduring all they have been through — and to turn them away from the promise of salvation our country held for so many before them. Not only is our president doing this, millions of people are backing his decision to do so, further perpetuating the notion that America is no longer the land of opportunity it once was. Those who fear the idea of a terror attack resulting in immigration from the seven countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S. will be pleased to know that since 9/11, no fatal terror attacks on U.S. soil have been traced back to immigrants from these nations, according to People Magazine. In addition, none of the 19 militants responsible for the 9/11 attacks were from the seven countries either, but they were from several other countries that did not make the list of targeted nations. Countries with business ties to Trump’s companies were coincidentally left out of the ban, despite these countries having seemingly more involvement in U.S. terror attacks than the others.

Regardless of which countries are involved in the ban, many people are already facing the effects of the new executive order. Families are being torn apart as their loved ones are restricted from coming home, and some are having their whole lives put on hold as a result of the ban. Most important — in a time when every single day counts — the 120-day period of suspended admission of refugees is a decision that will cost many people their lives. After the long, difficult immigration process and being heavily vetted to ensure the safety of the American people, these refugees are faced with the disappointment of being so close to the light at the end of the tunnel. The question stands: where are the All Lives Matter advocates now?