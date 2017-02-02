History gives lessons in violence





Last week, white supremacist and leader of the “Alt-right” movement Richard Spencer was punched in the face while on camera during an interview at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Naturally, the video quickly became a hot topic for discussion on the Internet, with people debating whether it’s right or wrong to punch neo-Nazis and other white supremacists. Many conservatives and neoliberals have publicly criticized Antifa — the anti-fascism group responsible for the physical attack — saying violence should never be used against someone with different political views, even if those views revolve around dehumanizing another group of people simply for the color of their skin or which country they come from. Interestingly enough, it is the same conservatives who celebrated the French’s massive airstrike on Raqqa, Syria — following the late 2015 Paris terrorist attack — that are condemning the Spencer punch. It’s almost as if people only cared when it is a white person’s life on the line.

After I read some of these online debates, something that stood out the most was how many times Martin Luther King Jr.’s name was mentioned. The many people who criticize violence against these neo-Nazi groups often refer to Martin Luther King Jr.’s peaceful protests, arguing that nonviolent resistance is the best form of resistance. Martin Luther King Jr. was known for advocating nonviolent resistance for the black community, that is true. Even though he was well aware that the police could kill him and his followers any time they went out to protest, King Jr. stood tall by his peaceful tactics. He even wrote in his book, ‘‘the Christian doctrine of love operating through the Gandhian method of nonviolence was one of the most potent weapons available to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom.” But what people don’t seem to remember from history class is that this tactic did not work in favor of King Jr. He was often sent numerous death threats and the FBI considered him a threat to national security. A fugitive from the Missouri State Penitentiary named James Earl Ray eventually assassinated King Jr. Other civil rights leaders like Vernon Dahmer and James Chaney were also assassinated. Ray should’ve gotten the death penalty, but instead he was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not possible to challenge racism by being nice to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. This will simply not work because white supremacists’ ideas revolve entirely around dehumanizing people of color. We cannot fight racism and xenophobia by prioritizing the feelings of white supremacists and letting them think it’s acceptable to publicly express racist ideologies. By not fighting back we are giving these groups our silent approval of their actions and beliefs. Black and brown people’s humanity is not up for debate, and by giving white supremacists a platform we are not only legitimizing their racist and xenophobic views, but also helping them spread them. Any movement with the goal to overthrow entrenched authority must present a diversity of tactics. Richard Spencer doesn’t deserve sympathy from the groups of people he dehumanizes.