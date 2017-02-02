University Union Board brings town and campus together





The University Union Board (UUB) is a student organization that provides campus-wide programming for all Western Illinois University students with the goal to unify the community here at Western.

According to the president of the University Union Board Brandon Santana, we can expect a lot from the University Union Board for the remainder of the semester.

“We have at least one event every week for the rest of the semester, which includes two bingo nights, one (that will be during) Mother’s Weekend,” Santana said. “We’re going to have our best week ever the week after spring break, featuring everyday events like laser tag and casino night.”

Santana said they are collaborating with various oncampus organizations to plan upcoming events.

“We’re working with UNITY to do a drag show on May 5,” Santana said. “We just did a collaboration with LASO and Casa Latina, hosting a comedic event yesterday in the multicultural center, starring comedian Jose Barrientos.”

According to Santana, the University Union Board receives most of its funding for the events from student fees. He said if they need more money, however, they can plan a fundraiser to plan a larger event.

“We can raise money if we want to do something bigger that we can’t afford,” Santana said. “Obviously, with budget cuts it’s difficult if we want to plan major events like concerts or anything like that. The majority of our money goes to homecoming, and the rest is used for smaller events.”

The mission of the UUB is to provide social, recreational, cultural and educational activities for the students of Western. According to Santana, their main goal is to bring the town and campus together.

“I think our greatest goal is bringing the community closer,” Santana said. “The University Union goal is to make events that don’t cater to a specific group or class or anything. It’s for everyone — whether you attend the school or not you are welcome to attend events.”

Santana encourages students who want to get more involved on campus to apply for a position in the UUB.

“We open applications once a year, usually in April, and we run on a school year, so your term would be from fall to spring,” Santana said. “We have opened applications on Sunday just for this semester due to one of our positions taking leave for an internship, so we have applications open now for that position and will reopen applications again in April.”

On Jan. 31, the UUB will be hosting a free movie for students, showing “The Girl on the Train” with free popcorn in the Sandburg Theatre in the basement of the Union. Then on Feb. 3 from 7 to 10 p.m., there will be Bongo Ball in recreational center.

For more information of events or about the University Union Board, check out their Facebook page or their website at http:// www.wiu.edu/student_services/ university_union_board/.