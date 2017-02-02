Ag Mech Expo hosts 47th annual show





The Western Illinois University Agricultural Mechanization Club will be hosting the 47th Annual Ag Mech Expo on Feb. 11-12 in Western Hall.

According to Andy Baker, director of the School of Agriculture, the Ag Mech Expo was started in 1970 by agriculture professor emeritus Edward Breece for the purpose of Western agricultural students and west central Illinois agriculture producers to learn more about the latest agricultural technology.

“(Breece) started using the Ag mechanics club to start this expo,” Baker said. “It started in the portion of Western Hall to the east. It was a little half-moon shaped where the concession stand is, so it started very small.”

Baker said that the Ag Mech Expo fills up Western Hall and the north and south balconies. He also said they are always looking for new vendors and to always have a variety of vendors.

“We have some banks that are there, but a lot of it you see today is not necessary all of the tractors and the implements associated with tractors,” Baker said. “You’ll see a lot of our vendors are going to be service-based, so they may offer soil testing or they may offer either some spraying equipment or some attachments to some of your implements, or it could be grain handling systems.

“It could be a variety of different vendors, but it gives them the opportunity to come to west central Illinois and be able to socialize and be able to present their services and wares to the agricultural producers in the area.”

The Ag Mech Expo will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Western’s President Jack Thomas, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman and Illinois Representative Norine Hammond in attendance along with a keynote speaker at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 11.

“This year, we got Cliff Becker,” said senior engineering major and Ag Mech Club president Drew Beeler. “He is a (Western) alumni, graduated from the Ag department. He has been working with Farm Journal Media for quite a few years now. He is the vice president of their livestock department, so he will be doing a presentation about the current situation with livestock.”

Beeler said he believes, due to different news coverage on agriculture, that Becker will debunk the myths in agriculture from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in crops to antibiotics in animals, which could not be in the animal’s system when they go to market.

New to the Ag Mech Expo will be the bull marketing presentation run by agriculture professor emeritus and bull test director John Carlson, in hopes that more people will attend the bull market on March 10 at the Livestock Center.

“We have a bull test every year, so that is (going towards) supporting (the bull test),” Beeler said. Returning events at the Ag Mech Expo include concessions run by Alpha Gamma Sigma (AGS) and the farm toy and craft shows on both days. The School of Agriculture will be hosting their fourth annual alumni social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the University Union’s Lamoine Room. For the kids, there will pedal tractor pulls on Feb. 12 at noon.

Assistant Professor in Agriculture Daniel Atherton said their main goal with the Ag Mech Expo is to make it universal.

“Everything we’re trying to do is centered on helping Western and the (agriculture) organizations within Western, so that everybody can benefit from the show,” Atherton said. “That’s is what we are trying to do, make it more universal so that everyone can have a part.”

The Ag Mech Expo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12. It is open to the public free of charge.