Amtrak looks to Macomb for pilot program





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Former Mayor of Macomb and current Amtrak Board of Directors Member Tom Carper addressed the Committee of the Whole on Monday about a proposed pilot program for Amtrak station improvement.

This program would be the first in the nation if passed at next week’s City Council meeting, and aims to make the station more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

According to a memo provided by City Administrator Dean Torreson, the pilot program differs from what Amtrak usually does in that it has more input from local government.

“Amtrak asked that the City of Macomb be responsible for the contracting to have the improvements made, with Amtrak reimbursing the City for its expenses,” reads the memo.

According to Carper, by going through the City of Macomb rather than having Amtrak seek out bids for the project, they are expecting cost-saving measures.

“We have ADA projects that Amtrak is going to do eventually,” Carper said. “We had a desire to see if we could get more projects done around the country, but then we had the thought that one way to get that done would be to take the engineering under local ownership since they know the territory and the contractors. Sometimes when Amtrak comes in we have a hard time getting competitive bid pools.”

The project, which includes improvements such as ADA-compliant walkways and signage, a new station identification sign and improvements to the interior of the travel depot such as replacing and removing bathroom fixtures and patching the walls and the floors where necessary.

The City is currently asking for $9,500 from Amtrak to pay for the project, which according to a plan from Eric Moe of McClure Engineering, would cover bidding services ($4,500) and construction services ($4,000). Services including inspection and design costs are not included in the estimate.

However, Carper assured that the project is being funded through Amtrak and that the City will not suffer from the costs.

“Even though Macomb will have to front some of the money, Amtrak is paying for this,” Carper said.

According to Carper, the improvements that would be made to the station have been necessary since the ADA passed in 1990. While many Amtrak stations are coming closer to becoming ADA-compliant, Macomb is the test market for this new method of improving stations, which may lead further development across the nation. “This project that we are talking about is going to be done, whether it is done in two months or if it was going to be done according to our regular queue of projects across the country,” Carper said.

Among the 525 Amtrak stations across the country, Carper said that many other projects will continue to be underway while this pilot program is running.

“We are doing projects as we speak, they are in progress around the country, but this is a special project and (we will) look at it after all the action,” Carper said. “If this works then we will be able to replicate this at some of our other stations.”

A vote on the City’s health care plan preceded the Amtrak improvements discussion. By a unanimous vote, the health plan will include a 3 percent increase in premium costs, and will go into effect today.

The City Council will meet again next Monday at 7 p.m. to put the Amtrak pilot program to a vote at City Hall.