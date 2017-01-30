Women refuse to stay Quiet





The Women’s March on Washington D.C. took place on Jan. 21 2017 and had over 500,000 women and men marching together in support of Women’s Rights. Among these numerous marchers stood a songwriter who goes by the stage name MILCK. After hearing news that Donald Trump was elected psresident on Nov. 8, 2016, MILCK composed a song titled “Quiet.” MILCK felt that the new President did not respect women and wanted to showcase her opinion on this issue with her talent through song.

The L.A. singer thought that performing her new song at the Women’s March on Washington would be a perfect setting that would have an emotional impact on hundreds, even thousands, of people. “Quiet” is a touching song that embodies the Women’s March and what all the participants were there for.

MILCK wanted her song, “Quiet,” to make a strong impact at the March on Washington. MILCK decided the best way to do this was to create a flash mob to perform the powerful and empowering song. Since all of the women who were scheduled to perform were located across the nation, they weren’t able to meet up and rehearse together. The choir had women with very different backgrounds of vocal experience, from professional people who performed in acapella groups at George Washington University and the L.A. artist herself, to working mothers. MILCK knew that the group had to practice before performing at the popular march. She had to figure out a way to organize the singers to rehearse. They used the Internet, via Skype, as a way to communicate and practice this anthem. This group refers to themselves as the #ICANTKEEPQUIET choir.

Once all the women were at the rally, they performed the inspirational song, “Quiet.” Luckily for people who weren’t able to attend the march, a woman in the crowd was able to record the song on her phone. It was retweeted 70.3 thousand times and has 141 thousand likes on Twitter.

This video recorded at the march flooded all forms of social media over the weekend. It showcased the positive protest that was going on. The original post stated that the woman recording, Alma Har’el, believed she was supposed to be there at that moment. Her phone was supposedly dead and when the group began to sing, her phone sprung back to life so she was able to record the amazing moment for all to see.

It’s obvious why “Quiet” has received so much attention in light of the new election and the Women’s March. The lyrics embody this movement and time period for women. The chorus repeats “I can’t keep quiet / a woman’s riot”. Overall, it is a great way to show how music can be used to make a dramatic statement.

The song “Quiet” is so powerful because of what it stands for in our society today. Women all across the world feel oppressed and they are being forced to stay quiet. However, after the election, women cannot stay quiet. They need to stand up for what they stand for. The movement #ICANTKEEPQUIET has helped women find their voice. “Quiet” is exactly what women need to hear in this controversial political time in America.

The performance was emotional and powerful at the same time. This group of women performed so well that you wouldn’t believe that they just met two days prior to the march. At the end of the video, MILCK urges people who want to learn more about their cause to go and visit www.icantkeepquiet.org, which has information about starting your own choir and the song.