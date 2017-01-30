The Crown Season two promises to delight





Season one of the Netflix drama “The Crown” was an outstanding success and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The biographical drama, starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, is a factual story about the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The first season was released on Nov. 4, 2016 on Netflix. The series was met with so much positivity from fans and critics alike. The critics praised the cast performance, cinematography, writing, directing and accuracy of the events of Queen Elizabeth II reign.

The first season focused on the beginning of the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her marriage to Prince Philip, played by Matt Smith. We see the struggle that the new queen has after losing her father, King George VI, and the burden she now carries as the new leader.

The season is very much focused on the “politics” of the crown and all that the new young queen had to learn,it also touches on the fact that many people doubted her ability to assume this role. Elizabeth makes it’s very clear from the start that she is not her father and that her reign will be very different, causing concern among any of her late father’s advisors.

While Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, are not often seen or focused on in the first season, that is set to change in the upcoming season. Peter Morgan, the creator of the show, made a statement about season 2 saying that it will be focusing on Prince Charles as a young boy and will also go more in depth on Prince Philip and his back story.

From what happened in season one, people can expect to see a lot of the inner workings of the royal family, as well as the actual positions they hold. There will probably be some new characters popping up in season two but fans will have to wait to see whether they will be quick appearances or recurring characters with in-depth storylines.

Something many fans are looking forward to is a more detailed story on Queen Elizabeth’s II younger sister Princess Margret and her secret relationship with Peter Townsend. Margret, played by Vanessa Kirby, and Peter Townsend, played by Ben Miles, shared a secret relationship that was not accepted by her family. The relationship was deemed inappropriate because Group Captain Townsend was not a royal. Eventually Queen Elizabeth agreed to allow her younger sister to marry Townsend, but only after her 25th birthday.

It will be fascinating to get a more detailed story about the children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, as there hasn’t really been any in depth stories about them in the series yet. It has also been rumored that the season will follow a 10-year time span, culminating in 1964.

While there is no official release date set for the second season, it will probably be released sometime in November of 2017 based on the typical timeline for Netflix series. So you can expect to see new faces, stories and scandals later this year on “The Crown.”