Trump’s ban is misguided





Filed under Opinions

At 4:42 in the afternoon last Friday, Jan. 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order indefinitely barring Syrian refugees from entering U.S. The order also suspended, for 120 days, refugee admissions from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. As noted by The New York Times, the order caused chaos on the immigration system and in airports across the country. Students, visitors and green-card-holding legal residents from those seven countries were stopped and detained in airports. While some were blocked from entering the U.S, others were sent back to their home nations.

Soon afterward, tens of thousands of Americans began protesting at airports. Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago airports were just some of the locations people protested. Some are still ongoing. Federal judges in Brooklyn, Massachusetts and Virginia, among other places, blocked part of Trump’s executive order on Saturday night, claiming that, “refugees and others being held at airports across the United States should not be sent back to their home countries.”

The purpose of the executive order is located in the title: “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.” The goal of protecting the nation from foreign terrorists is a noble one; however, this executive order won’t do anything close to that.

Throughout much of his presidential campaign, Trump continued to associate “terrorism” with “Muslim refugees” or just “Muslim people” During a Republican debate, he falsely claimed that Muslims in New Jersey were cheering the collapse of the World Trade Center. In June 2016, after a Muslim shot and killed 49 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Trump suggested a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the U.S. until the U.S. “figures out what is going on.” What exactly was going on? What’s going on now? A look at the statistics will clearly say it all.

Charles Kurzman, a sociologist from Duke University, recently released a study showing Muslim American’s activity to extremism. As reported by Vox, just 46 were linked to violent extremism at home or abroad in 2016. Of those 46, just over half (24) were directly linked to terrorist plots. Those plots claimed just 54 lives and 49 of those were killed in one attack at an Orlando nightclub.

Between 2001 and 2015, when the national sentiments on Islam grew nastier and more vitriolic, right-wing extremists killed more people than Muslims. In 2015, Robert Dear shot and killed three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood. That same year, Dylan Roof shot and killed nine churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2014, a right-wing extremist ambushed a group of Las Vegas police officers. Right-wing extremists also opened fire at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin in 2012.

Thanks to divise rhetoric, Islam is a violent religion, while none of those right-wing extremists were considered “terrorists.” Instead, they were lone wolves, mentally ill people.

Before he won the presidency — by winning the Electoral College and losing the popular vote — Trump advocated for a Muslim registry. “There should be a lot of systems, beyond database, we should have a lot of systems, and today you can do it,” Trump said in an ABC News interview. Perhaps he should start banning and registering right-wing extremists, including those who may be tempted, invigorated and encouraged by his own hateful rhetoric.