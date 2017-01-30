Trump’s order isn’t a Muslim ban





The outrage has been palpable over the president’s newly signed immigration executive order. But before we start collectively throwing temper tantrums about this “Muslim ban,” as it’s been called by media outlets like Vox, let’s take a look at what actually happened and think rationally about why it may have been enacted in the first place, other than the standard “xenophobia” or “Islamophobia.” President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning individuals originating from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia from entering the United States.

Upon first glance, there doesn’t seem to be much connecting these countries other than religion; some of them are Arab, one is Persian, a couple are African, but all of them are majority Muslim. However, upon closer examination of these seven countries, we rapidly see a pattern emerging.

Syria has been in a civil war between Bashar al-Assad and the Obama Administration-backed Free Syrian Army, which hasn’t exactly endeared us to the Syrian population. Yemen, too, is in a civil war with Saudi Arabia interfering in that conflict, which has been going on for the better part of two years. Libya should be self-explanatory — anyone remember Benghazi? ISIS cells still operate in the country, and instability has been the norm since the death of Muammar Gaddafi. Muslim majority Sudan still routinely conflicts with Christian and Animist South Sudan, and Somalia is still at war between African Union forces supporting the Somali government and ISIS-affiliate al-Shabab. Iraq has literally swaths of territory controlled by the Islamic states, and that threat doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. And, as reported by NBC News, Iran has, led by then President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, chanted “Death to America,” which of course Ahmadinejad then claimed “didn’t actually mean death to America.” Right.

Any objective look at the situation and it begins to make a great deal of sense why temporarily barring individuals from these countries might be a good idea. Pair this with studies like “Radicalism of the Hopeless,” conducted by Daniel Milton, Megan Spencer and Michael Findley, which found that “refugee flows significantly increase the likelihood and counts of transnational terrorist attacks that occur in the host country, even when controlling for other variables,” and waiting for a vetting process that can accurately vet refugees before they arrive — if such a process exists — appears to be a better option than just eliminating our borders entirely and allowing anyone in, especially because our current vetting process has no databases to vet Syrian refugees at all.

Would it have made a great deal of sense to include Saudi Arabia — a country whose citizens actually have carried out terrorist attacks in the United States, as Saudi citizens were responsible for both 9/11 and the San Bernadino shooting — on the list of banned countries? I would argue that it would; I’ve written extensively about Saudi Arabia’s transgressions in this publication in the past and will likely continue to do so in the future. But as far as this immigration ban is concerned, it makes complete sense why Donald Trump, who is essentially a nationalist whose primary goal is to protect his nation, would want to keep out people from countries embroiled in war, civil or otherwise, or counties riddled with anti-American sentiment. Of the seven countries banned, most have both of these characteristics.

And for those saying that this is a “Muslim ban,” there are literally a billion Muslims who are still able to come to the United States, from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, the UAE, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and many other countries. Instead of virtue signaling, your time might be better spent examining the relative chaos heterogeneous societies (Germany, Sweden) maintain the world over, and the relative harmony and tranquility that homogeneous ones (Japan, Switzerland) enjoy.