Consider donating plasma

Filed under Opinions

If you click on any of those links that say “How to make $500 in a week” or “How to pay your next month’s rent fast,” they’ll give you a couple methods on how to make some quick, relatively easy money. Some of these methods work better than others, but one method that usually makes the list and you can actually make good money doing is donating blood plasma. I came home for winter break needing money, but nobody was going to hire someone for only a month, and I didn’t have any family members or friendly connections who needed a little help around the office, so finding a job probably wasn’t going to happen. So instead, I decided to try donating blood plasma. It worked out great and I made good money doing it, but yet anytime I brought it up it led to a lot of unnecessary panic.

The most common response from my friends was, “Oh my god, please don’t die!” Granted it felt good to feel needed, but these are the same people who did the blood drives in high school, and they survived those. So I didn’t understand why they were so worried. It is essentially the same process but just a little bit longer and you get paid for it instead of receiving an “I’m a hero!” t-shirt. Personally, I would rather have the cash, but that’s just me. The more I looked into blood plasma donations, the more negative skepticism I saw. People interpret blood plasma donations as a way that hobos and druggies make money, which isn’t true at all. The screening process for blood plasma donation is pretty rigorous, especially the first time where the screening process takes nearly two hours. There are a lot of criteria and regulations that can knock you from donating. There are also limits and processes to prevent you from donating more than a certain amount a week. Plus you get paid, so why is there all the criticism?

Mostly, because people don’t know enough about it. Everyone knows about blood drives and how great they are for saving lives, yet you don’t really hear a lot about blood plasma. Actually, the first time I really heard about blood plasma donation on mass media was during a Barbara Walters special on people struggling to get by. She talked about a man who was “selling his body to pay for his daughter’s birthday cake.” First off, this is the same network that sponsored a Red Cross blood drive in the same week, and if you haven’t realized yet, they are pretty much the same process, they’re just drawing out a different substance. Secondly, she puts down this man and all the people who donated because they make money this way. Most of the people who were interviewed had full-time jobs and were doing this to make ends meet or for a little extra money. And I applaud that dad; he didn’t do anything wrong and he did what he had to make his daughter’s day special. Good for him.

I think the reason blood plasma donations get such a bad vibe is because of how they’re portrayed. People always say that you are “selling your body,” while in blood donations you’re donating it. Similar process, different wording. If you word it to make it sound like slavery, of course it’s going to sound bad. That would be like bashing a hotel concierge for “obeying your every whim.”