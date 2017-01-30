Phi Sigma Sigma prepares for annual fundraiser





On Wednesday Feb. 8 in the University Union, Phi Sigma Sigma will be holding it’s annual spring philanthropy event, Phi Singled Out, which benefits the Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation Inc.

Phi Singled Out is based on the 90s MTV gameshow “Singled Out” where 50 men would compete to win a date with a bachelorette, and vice-versa.

Brix said the main difference between their fundraiser and the show is that they host it in multiple rounds.

“We host 3 separate rounds to win a date with the selected bachelorette or bachelor. The players go through a 3-part elimination process based off of the bachelorette or bachelor’s answers until there is the final winner. That winner not only gets a date with our contestant but also receives a donated gift-card to pay for their date.”

Brix said the idea behind Phi Singled Out was to do a fun play on the TV show.

“Our philanthropy means a lot to my sisters and me,” Brix said. “We wanted something that would attract not only students, but faculty and the community. It has been going on since the early 2000’s.”

Brix noted that fraternities and their members enjoy Phi Singled Out because the first two rounds are attempts to win a date with the secret bachelorette.

“I think it’s a fun process and the competition factor never seems to fail,” Brix said “Last year, we added a bachelor. This means that sorority women are also able to win a date with the secret bachelor.”

According to Brix, the event is a fun way to raise money for her sorority’s philanthropies, the Kids in Need Foundation and the Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation.

“The Kids in Need Foundation is what we donate to during our fall philanthropy Kicks for College,” Brix said. “Phi Singled Out donates to the Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation, founded in 1969. This makes funds available for many different grants and scholarships that our sisters can apply for. These can be awarded based off of financial need, women who are experiencing a sudden difficult time/disaster, seeking leadership training opportunities or even to our alumnae seeking career development through seminars, non-credit courses or programs.”

Brix said Phi Singled Out is a great fundraiser to help oher girls be able to succeed in various opportunities.

“We want to be able to support our fellow sisters,“ Brix said. “We want to make the most of educational opportunities throughout our lives and become women of substance, character and influence. These educational opportunities, whether it be attending leadership seminars or making it through the rest of college, should be available to each and every one of our amazing sisters. It is the largest spring philanthropy on campus, and we are so proud of how far it has come.”

Tickets for Phi Singled Out can be purchased ahead of time for $3 from any Phi Sigma Sigma sister or they are $5 at the door.