After dropping a critical conference matchup on the road to South Dakota State last weekend, the Lady Leathernecks are looking to rebound Wednesday. Western will welcome the IUPUI Jaguars to Western Hall for another important Summit League clash. IUPUI trails Western by just one game in the Summit League Standings and enter Macomb winners of there past three contests. They took down the North Dakota State Bison Saturday and forced 20 turnovers, resulting in 27 points. The Jaguars are led by Junior guard Danielle Lawrence, who is sixth in the Summit in scoring. However, she will be shadowed in this matchup by two Leathernecks, Emily Clemens (18.7), who is second in scoring and Morgan Blumer (16.7) who sits at fourth. Just like the first matchup, productivity will be the key to this contest. Western will have to come out strong to start. “It definitely hurt us that they got off to such a hot start,” said head coach J.D. Gravina. “It’s tough to play catch up against a good defensive team like that. Our matchup zone kept us in the game, but we just couldn’t get hot enough on offense to make a run.” Since the teams’ last matchup, Western has become the highest scoring offense in the Summit League. Meanwhile, IUPUI sits back at sixth. If the Leathernecks continue their sharp shooting, and matchup the way they have in the past on defense, Western should be able to put themselves back in the top two teams in the Summit League standings. A win in Macomb this week would also keep Western’s perfect home record alive. The Leathernecks have had at least four home losses every season in the past decade. With only five home games remaining, they help solidify themselves as one of the best Western basketball teams since they joined the Summit. After Wednesday’s matchup against IUPUI, the Leathernecks return to play this Saturday when they head to Vermillion SD, and try and steal a win from the second place South Dakota as the race for positioning in the Summit League Conference Tournament heats up. Twitter: @MacIsland13

