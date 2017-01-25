Experienced Patriots meet soaring Falcons in Super Bowl LI



Super Bowl LI is set. The Atlanta Falcons will meet the New England Patriots in another edition of America’s greatest game. While citizens across the country and world settle into their parties and sports bars, history will be made on Feb. 5 no matter who hoists the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night.

Out of the NFC with a total record of 13-5, the Atlanta Falcons are hungry for their first title in team history. Led by league MVP candidate Matt Ryan, Atlanta offers an offensive attack as deadly as any in 2016. Alongside Ryan sits wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman, who speak for themselves with their abilities. But the unsung heroes for the Falcons are the men up front. Atlanta will showcase five linemen who have started every game this season. They are the only offensive line unit in the NFL that can say that.

Eleven regular season wins and an NFC South Championship was enough for the Falcons to earn a two seed in the postseason. With teams like Dallas, Seattle and Green Bay in the hunt, it was easy to overlook Atlanta a month ago. Matt Ryan was always a solid regular season quarterback who never made the most of his playoff opportunities. He would quickly prove all of the doubters wrong.

Ryan tossed eight touchdowns and no interceptions against Seattle and Green Bay to earn his first shot at a Super Bowl title. His defense contained Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, two experienced quarterbacks, to punch their ticket to Houston. In two postseason matchups in the Georgia Dome, the Falcons outscored Seattle and Green Bay 80-41.

Out of the AFC with a total record of 16-2, the New England Patriots are looking for their fifth championship since 2001.The formula has been simple for the better part of two decades: Tom Brady plus Bill Belichick equals unparalleled success.

As far as experience goes, thePatriots are the exact opposite of the Atlanta Falcons. This will be their seventh trip to the Super Bowl in the Brady/Belichick era and second in the past three seasons. In Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots polished off the Seahawks in the final minutes to earn number four.

New England opened the 2016 season without the services of Brady, but still managed to win three of their first four games under spot starters Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

When Brady returned it was over. The revenge tour on Roger Goodell and the NFL for his “deflate-gate” suspension was taken out on 11 opponents throughout the remaining 12 games of the regular season. Brady posted the greatest ratio of touchdowns to interceptions in the history of the league (28/2). This earned him a spot next to Ryan in the conversation for league MVP.

More importantly, it earned New England 14 regular season wins and their eighth straight AFC East title despite missing star tight end Rob Gronkowski. They also earned the top seed in the AFC and ensured homefield advantage for their two playoff games, where they outscored the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers 70-33.

Brady didn’t post his best numbers against a stout Houston defense in the Divisional Round, but was brilliant against the Steelers the following week. In total, Brady tossed five touchdowns and two interceptions to advance to the Super Bowl.

The NFL Honors ceremony will take place the night before the Super Bowl and will be worth watching. The 2016 MVP will be announced at the end of the evening, and Brady and Ryan have as good of a shot as anyone. If the award is given to one, it will simply fuel the other hours before kickoff.

As with all Super Bowls, the contestants only meet in the regular season once every four years. The Falcons and Patriots have not met in a game that counts since Sept. 29, 2013. The Patriots improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 30-23 win on the road. The Falcons came up just short of an impressive come back and fell to 1-3.

New England finished 12-4 in 2013 before falling to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship. Meanwhile, Atlanta had one of their worst years and finished 4-12; they would fire former head coach Mike Smith at the end of 2015 before hiring Dan Quinn.

Quinn deserves a lot of credit for winning the NFC in just his second year in Atlanta, but it also raises the question of experience once again. Can a quarterback and head coach in their first Super Bowl possibly take down Brady and Belichick, the most experienced duo thi game has ever seen?

Not surprisingly, the Patriots are early favorites to walk away with the Lombardi Trophy once again, but Atlanta will have the majority of America’s support. The lifespan for a successful franchise in the eyes of your average sport fan is a short one. In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots overcame heavy odds to beat the St. Louis Rams, led by Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk. At the time, the upset was considered one of the biggest in league history at the time.

Once upon a time, Tom Brady was a lovable underdog who emerged from nothing as far as any football scout or analyst was concerned. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001 and made the Patriots, a mediocre franchise at best, one of the most iconic, feared and hated symbols the world of sports has ever seen.

New England’s likeability has long gone by the wayside, and the people would love to see Ryan overcome the odds to earn his first title like Brady did so many years ago. Legends are born and history is made on Super Sunday. This time around, Brady will either earn the most titles of any quarterback ever or Ryan will bring Atlanta their first championship. Our staff picks will come the week leading up to the game.

The NFC is scheduled to play the role of the “home team” in Super Bowl LI, so Atlanta will most likely wear their red jerseys with white pants. As the acting “road team,” New England will likely wear their white jerseys with navy blue pants. As it has always been since 2002, there will be an extra week off in between the League Championships and the Super Bowl. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and will kickoff at 5:30 central time. Be sure to tune in early and watch the teams take the field as well as the national anthem.