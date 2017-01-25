We will march





Opinions

Last Saturday, after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, the Women’s March on Washington stormed the streets to promote the importance of women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equality and transgender inclusion, among other pressing issues. In many major cities in the U.S. and around the world, a total of at least 576 organized marches in 82 countries, people of all backgrounds gathered in unison to draw attention to a common goal of acceptance and equality. Despite the obvious support for the many causes worldwide, confusion has seemingly begun to resonate among men as well as some women, leaving many wondering why women across the nation felt the need to march on Saturday.

According to the official Women’s March website, around 500,000 people were in attendance at the Washington D.C. march. Around the world, approximately 4.8 million marched to fight for the rights of all women. More than three times as many people were present for the Women’s March on Washington as attended Trump’s inauguration on Friday. Following the inauguration, women gathered the next day to protest not only Trump’s inauguration, but also ultimately what he stands for and what his actions show to be his true feelings about the women of our country.

A major emphasis of the marches was centered on Trump’s feelings and statements regarding women and the significance of not allowing these statements to be justified or ignored at the national level. Not surprisingly, much of the backlash was received from supporters of Trump’s agenda and his beliefs about women. The social media movement “NotMyMarch” has accompanied posts from women opposing the assembly, many stating that no rights are being taken away from women in the U.S., so there is no real reason to have a march dedicated to the fight for women’s rights. No, the march was not about “how horrible our lives must be” as women living in our free nation. No, the march was not a call from liberal women to ensure they do not lose their rights to “kill their own children.”

The women issues focused on by participating were aimed at preserving the rights we are currently allowed in this country, and ensuring that the new executive forces in office understand these rights will not be taken without a fight. Affordable health care and women’s reproductive rights were among important concerns expressed by many of the women marching. While the right to have an abortion was just one of the topics addressed by protesters, other women’s reproductive rights discussed included support for affordable birth control and funding sex education in order to prevent unwanted pregnancy in the first place and, in effect, limiting the number of children living in poverty or being forced to suffer their whole lives in the foster care system. Racial justice, LGBTQ rights and religious freedom were also major topics of discussion at the many marches. Many of the advances in these areas still have much room for progress, efforts which are in danger of being hindered by the new administration.

While the march may be over, we must continue to stand together and promote the notion that women’s rights are human rights. It is important that we, as citizens of this country, under a new president, will not back down in the face of potential danger to our civil liberties. Donald Trump’s views on women must not become the modern law of the land. Objectifying women, treating them as if they are nothing more than a pretty face and a nice body to be grabbed is not correct, nor is it acceptable. Strong women fight. We will be heard