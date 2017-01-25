Fake news promotes fake discourse





There’s an old adage saying there are three lies: lies, damned lies and statistics. Now we can add fake news and alternative facts to that list. This past weekend, Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump’s press secretary, was eviscerated by, well, everyone for making the claim that Trump’s inauguration had been “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in-person and around the globe.” The picture comparing Friday’s ceremony with President Barack Obama’s inauguration eight years prior seems to disagree. Citing the picture as proof, pundits and journalists started calling for Spicer’s resignation, making the claim that any press secretary willing to lie to the public is unworthy of working in the White House. After all, in a democratic republic, the government should not lie to its citizenry. The question is, did Sean Spicer lie?

If this election cycle and its subsequent presidency have shown the American public anything, it’s that we often lose sight of what is, in fact, the truth. We all like to think that our side of the aisle is fighting the good fight and our ideologically divergent counterparts must always be up to something dubious. That’s just politics, right? We all use our own version of the truth, often what is most convenient for our argument. Still the question remains, what is true?

A prime example of this phenomenon in action is the discourse surrounding whether or not the government should financially support Planned Parenthood. Without hashing out the arguments of it, allow me to explain how both sides trot out their own versions of the truth to make their case. Occupy Democrats — a Facebook group that regularly publishes liberally slanted photos and videos — and those who share their content would love you to believe that abortions only make up 3 percent of the services provided by Planned Parenthood. Occupy’s conservative equivalents — Facebook groups like Young Conservative — would have you believe that the number is actually 94 percent. So which is it? Well, as the Washington Post explains, neither. The 3 percent weights simple services like contraception access equally with abortions. We know that the time and financial costs of those two services are dramatically different and are unequal to one another. The 94 percent figure comes from a disappointing attempt to compare the number of abortions to services provided to pregnant women, though it’s done without any authentic attempt at nuance.

Both figures come from the same dataset, but neither accurately portrays the truth. Perhaps our willingness to embrace convenient truths without any authentic sense of criticism is the reason we get leaders like Donald Trump. When we endlessly share posts from Occupy Democrats, The Other 98% and their conservative counterparts, embracing their shoddy facts and clever rhetoric regardless of truth, maybe we have asked for the era of fake news and alternative truths.

To be sure, it feels great posting a clever picture that has a nice “gotcha” tone to it, but more often than not, these sort of posts lack any real substance or appreciation for complexity. This is how we get watered-down politics, absence of truth and fake news. What’s worse are the videos.

Now This, a wildly popular producer of content, was used most frequently to disperse pro-Bernie Sanders videos and generally attack the right with conveniently edited videos and silly music in the background. I can certainly appreciate the efforts of Now This to edit down videos to bite-size sound bites for the sake a brevity, but in the absence of unadulterated video there exists a mandate for authenticity. This mandate is left unsatisfied at an alarming rate. And yet, those same people who climbed up into their ivory towers to cast judgment on the likes of Sean Spicer share Now This videos with such self-righteous fervor it rivals Trump himself. The feeling of superiority as we share something that confirms our worldview is just too good to pass up.

Perhaps this trend is just an inevitable trend in journalism and news media. The introduction of a 24-hour news cycle brought with it the issue of sensationalism just to fill the time and meet ratings requirements. We’ve developed past the 24-hour news cycle as we previously knew. Now, instead of simply being able to flip between news channels for coverage, we can have CNN on one screen while simultaneously skimming through the Chicago Tribune on our laptop and our Facebook feed on our phones. It’s possible that the only way to win hearts and minds in the modern era of politics is through bite-sized, rhetorically charged pictures and one-minute videos.

So what is the truth and how do we get back to it? Does it start with rallies and marches? Does it start by taking on the mainstream media and producers of faulty content as purported by Trump? Does it start with a comprehensively more compassionate approach to how we debate social issues, focusing more on an honest brokerage of the facts than our own capacity to shut someone down? I don’t think any single approach can reverse the trend entirely, but we must work together in the search for truth. To be sure, this is no small order, but we can all take meaningful steps to work toward a more honest America. Step one? For the love of God, quit sharing content from Occupy Democrats and Young Conservatives.