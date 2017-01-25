WIU Fighting MS





One of the newest clubs on the campus at Western Illinois University, WIU Fighting MS is looking to promote awareness and fundraise for an untreatable disease.

“We are a new organization on campus and we are trying to promote Multiple Sclerosis (MS) awareness, which is a nerve disorder,” said communication major Aaron Carr. “It’s not really covered very well, especially within our age group. You never really hear students taking an active fight against MS. My grandma actually passed away in December and she was affected by MS, so it’s a disease that always been dear to my heart. My last semester (at Western) I wanted to bring the fight to this campus= and hopefully it stays around after I graduate.”

Carr is the president of WIU Fighting MS and said he hopes to raise awareness for this disease because not everyone knows or hears about it a lot and wanted to bring others attention to it.

“Basically it’s a nerve disorder and it affects the spinal cord and the brain,” Carr said “The cells in your body are working against you; they are attacking your entire nervous system. We don’t know what’s causing (MS), which is the worst problem. There isn’t a cure for it either, which is also the worst part. It’s one of those diseases that they have no answer for. It affects 4 million people worldwide and about 1 million in the United States alone.”

Carr said MS could also bring on other fatal diseases.

“It affects not only your nervous system but it affects your immune system too,” Carr said. “When you’re affecting your brain, you’re affecting your entire body. A lot of people with MS contract other diseases. One of the most important things about this is a lot of times MS itself isn’t fatal, but it’s the diseases that it brings on and also the stress it puts on your body.

“MS patients don’t have typically long-lasting lives, and I think that’s the worst part because there is no cure for it yet, so that’s why we fundraise for it This is something that I think people would be interested in, and so here we are.”

He said the idea behind the organization is to promote awareness of MS through fundraising and planning their main event. Carr said their main event will be an obstacle course happening on March 25. The location is still undecided.

“The idea kind of popped into my head back in August,” Carr said. “I love event planning, I feel like that’s my calling because that’s what I love doing. I also love non-for-profit planning. I knew I wanted to do an event and I always wanted to bring awareness to MS in anyway possible. I thought at first it would be kind of hard because M.S. is something you don’t hear too much about.

“It’s something that I personally was affected by, my grandma was one of my best friends so I was affected by it my entire life,” Carr continued. “I’ve always wanted to bring awareness to it.”

Carr said they are looking for local sponsorships for the event in hopes that the club can give all the proceed to their local National Multiple Sclerosis Society chapter.

If interested in the event or about joining the organization check out their Facebook page or email Aaron

Carr at ab-carr@wiu.edu.