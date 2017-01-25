Dance Marathon Prepares for Kids’ Halftime Show





As Western Illinois University’s Dance Marathon continues to make strides towards its $100,000 goal for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, the organization is attempting a new fundraising effort during the men’s basketball game on Feb. 4.

Ballin’ for the Kids is a collaborative effort between Dance Marathon and the Athletics Department, during which the Macomb and Western communities are invited to partake in games and activities throughout the game, in addition to a performance of the organization’s Morale Dance performed by kids in the community after a Dance Clinic earlier in the day.

“Our Morale Team has been working very hard and they are super excited to work with the kids and teach them the dance,” said Connor Shinberger, the Director of Community Relations and Corporate Sponsorship.

The Morale Dance is taught in stages throughout the night at each hour of the actual Dance Marathon final event.

The funds raised from Ballin’ for the Kids will go towards the total that will be revealed at the final event on April 1, during which participants will stand for 12 consecutive hours to represent the length of a shift that a nurse or doctor takes on every day.

According to Shinberger, the decision to partner with Athletics was to increase the outreach for the organization.

“We are trying to get the community more involved while supporting Athletics as well,” Shinberger said. “We thought teaming up together would be a great success.”

Other efforts to increase the outreach for this year’s fundraiser have been the 5k run hosted on Sept. 24 and addressing the Macomb City Council about their $100,000 goal.

“We hope to expand the community’s investment in our cause, spread awareness and most importantly, have fun,” said Haley Hannant, Vice President of Internal Operations for Dance Marathon.

Through the games and activities at the Ballin’ for the Kids, the organization hopes to bring in more money for the organization’s goal, which is $30,000 higher than last year’s.

“I’m hoping for a successful turn out and fun had by all,” Shinberger said. “It’s a great opportunity to bring a wide variety of people together to support an awesome cause. If we can raise some money for the kids and spread the word about DM to individuals and families within the community, then I feel that our goals will be accomplished.”

Shinberger also said that she is confident in the abilities of her team to put on a successful event.

“The planning and preparation has gone fairly smooth with a few minor obstacles, but you will come across difficulties no matter what you’re planning,” Shinberger said.

In addition to the dance at halftime, Hannant said that they are planning on having games for spectators to play during the time outs, and that the two schools are going to have a coin war throughout the night. Dance Marathon merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Registration for the Kids’ Clinic, where kids in K through 6th grade have the opportunity to learn the Morale Dance and perform at halftime of the men’s basketball game, is $30 and includes a t-shirt, donuts and juice, and pizza. Check in is at 10 a.m. in Brophy Hall room 235. Online registration is available at http://tinyurl.com/WIUKidsClinicDM.

Students can still sign up to participate in Dance Marathon as a dancer for the main event on April 1. Registration is $25 and dancers are required to raise $50 in order to get admission into the event. More information on the fundraising minimum is available on the WIUDM Facebook.

“Everyone is invited to come out and support Dance Marathon and the men’s basketball team at the game,” Hannant said. “We will have plenty of ways to donate to the cause at the event.”