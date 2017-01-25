City health insurance discussed

The Macomb City Council discussed the renewal of the City of Macomb’s health insurance plan at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting at Macomb City Hall.

“The city employee health insurance plan is partially self-funded, meaning that the city has assumed some direct cost of providing medical and drug treatment for employees,” said City Administrator Dean Torreson.

The City has a trust fund that pays for both medical and drug treatment costs for city employees and purchases a reinsurance policy to help cover the cost of large claims. Torreson said that the $428,000 premium goes towards the cost of the reinsurance plan.

“All we have is a reinsurance policy,” Torreson said. “We don’t have a health insurance policy with anybody because we’re actually self-insured and the only thing we buy a policy for is for losses over $50,000 per person.”

“The City Council members can get on it, if they want, but they have to pay for the whole premium,” Torreson said. “They have to pay for everything.”

City employees only have to pay the deductible of the reinsurance policy. Married city employees, regardless of how many children that they have, are on the family premium policy.

“There is no difference in our plan between a couple and a couple with kids,” Torreson said.

Torreson released a memo dated Jan. 19 to Macomb Mayor Mike Inman and the City Council that the health insurance policy will expire on Feb. 1.

“The 2016 plan year was the first in three years in which revenues exceeded losses, increasing the cash balance in the City’s trust fund to over $800,000,” Torreson said through the memo.

In both 2014 and 2015, the City’s trust fund sank to $400,000 and with nine claims going over $50,000, the reinsurance company, Excess Risk, gave the city a high premium rate proposal

“With our heavy claims in two of the last three years, our reinsurance policy, Excess Risk, quoted a renewal rate with a sizeable premium increase,” Torresson said through the memo. “Dave Thompson then solicited quotes from several reinsurance companies, with HM Life proving the best quote.”

The health reinsurance policy will be voted on at a special City Council meeting on Jan. 30 before the Committee of the Whole meeting.

In other business, the City Council discussed renewing the contract with Waste Management. Waste Management Municipal Marketing Manager David M. Schaab is proposing a 3 percent increase for the next five years for the next contract renewal.

“In the course of the past seven years that we been of service to the current contract to the city of Macomb, we (have) seen changes,” Schaab said.

One of those changes included providing Macomb residents with two carts, one for solid waste and another for recycling in 2012.

“The changes in the collection bins is just remarkable,” Schaab said. “You got green soldiers lined up on the curb (ready) to do their duty and it looks so much better.”

The Waste Management contract renewal has been referred to the Public Works committee for discussion and negotiations.

In the public comments section, Eric Moe of McClure Engineering, 714 East Jackson Street, brought Rick Beal and Mitch Standard with him to the city council meeting. McClure Engineering employs 10 staff in the Macomb office, both full-time and part-time.

“It has occurred to me recently, that I failed to let you folks to know who we are, and so I thought it (would) be a good idea tonight to introduce to you two of our staff,” Moe said.

Beal and Standard, both Macomb natives, support the Macomb community through volunteer work and in business. Beal volunteered at the Salvation Army for 20 years before becoming the president of a jail ministry that visits jails in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. Standard supports the Macomb Public Library and his wife Christina owns Macomb Audiology, 227 S Randolph St.

“We support Macomb, both personally and through business,” Standard said.