SGA kicks off spring semester

Jessie Matias





Filed under News

The Student Government Association (SGA) was welcomed in the first meeting of the spring semester with two guest speakers talking about an alternative spring break through Western’s All Volunteer Effort (WAVE) and a representative from Rocky’s Unleased course who is looking to help students expand on their leadership skills and public speaking.

SGA President Dovile Svirupskaite opened her report with encouraging representatives to attend the Student Activities Fair in the University Union on Jan. 25, and that the State of the Student Address will be Mar. 29 at 3 p.m. and will be a special session of SGA. Svirupskaite and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, will be holding the first Mayor’s Roundtable on Feb. 1.

“We are meeting about community and university partnerships so if anyone is interested in learning more about that, please let me know,” Svirupskaite said. “We welcome anyone who wants to be there.”

Student Member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) Wil Gradle discussed how he voted in favor to freeze the incoming freshmen fee and that he has been advocating for outlet access to enable students to continue to use tablets and various other electronics to take notes while in class and how students are not able to continue to do that throughout the day with a lack of outlets throughout the campus.

“When I did my Trustees’ residence up at the Quad Cities campus, one of the big disparities I noted was the difference in the access to outlets, which is seemingly a small thing,” Gradle said. “If you have been in the library, where you sit is kind of dependent on if there’s an outlet available.”

Gradle believes that as technology continues to become popular, classrooms should also stay modernized.

“The issue is if you’re going from class to class to class to class and your laptop dies, you’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place there, especially when outlets are few and far between,” Gradle said.

Gradle then said what his vision for a more technology enabled campus would be.

“I want to see it increasingly become a priority for the University that it continues its efforts to modernize and to provide access to students to outlets,” Gradle said.

Gradle has also continued to bring focus to students that Illinois has still yet to pass a budget for funding of higher education and would like students to contact their hometown representative to address this issue.

“I just want to strongly encourage students and community members to continue to advocate to all parties, to all positions, to all people in Springfield the need for a comprehensive budget for higher education in Illinois,” Gradle said.

In other news, readings of the SGA Constitution Amendments 2016-2017.001-.003 and bylaws took place, and a vote to unanimously passed Bylaw Amendment 2016-2017.001 commenced.

The SGA encourages students to submit any ideas for possible legislation to Speaker of the Senate Andrew Mueller at AR-Muller4@ wiu.edu. The next SGA meeting will be Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in the University Capitol room.



