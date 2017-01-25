Men’s basketball trounced by top-ranked Bison





MACOMB, IL. — Western Illinois men’s basketball could not get out of their mid-season slump this past Saturday against the Summit League leading North Dakota State Bison. The Leathernecks fell in a one-sided match, 89-57.

The Leathernecks’ overall record on the season fell to 6-12 and 3-4 in Summit League play, while the Bison’s win helped them stay on top of the Summit League (14-6, 6-1).

“Hats off to North Dakota State, and that’s why they’re in first place in our conference right now,” said head coach Billy Wright. “We just didn’t defend in the first half. It got better as time went on, but we dug ourselves in too deep of a hole. They were just too good tonight, and we have to find a better way to be ready to play for 40 minutes.”

A slow start for Western may have hindered their chances, but the Bison came out firing. NDSU scored 48 points in the first half alone, led by junior star A.J. Jacobson, who totaled 23 points on the night and led all scorers.

The Bison did not waste any time. NDSU started out the game on a 10-point run, causing Western to use a timeout in the first three minutes of play. Western’s leader, Garret Covington, scored his only points of the half after the timeout to finally get the Leathernecks on the board.

Ten minutes into the first half, they found themselves down 23-6 and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the night. In those minutes, Western shot 3 of 11; the rest of the half was not much better. The Leathernecks shot a measly 28.6 percent from the field and found themselves down 48-22 on their home court.

The second half was better, but not good enough. NDSU struck first in the second half with a short jump shot by Khy Kabellis. The Leathernecks responded with a similar jump shot by Brandon Gilbeck.

The second half scoring was back and forth. However, NDSU still kept the advantage and outscored the Leathernecks 41-35 for the rest of the way.

Covington responded to his first half struggles in the second half and ended the night with 15 of his 17 points all in the second half, he also tallied seven assists.

Jacobson stayed on fire all game long and led NDSU in scoring. He made 8-of-11 from the floor and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. Four other Bison scored in double figures: Paul Miller (19), Carlin Dupree (12), Dylan Miller (11) and Tyson Ward (11).

“You play how you practice, and we didn‘t have a good week of

practice,” said Wright when giving his post game remarks.

“Give North Dakota State credit, they did a really good job attacking and making their open shots, and we didn’t do a good job in the first half of keeping them in front of us. I thought we did a good job in the second half, but all things said, we didn’t do a good job for 40 minutes.”

The Leathernecks sit at eighth place in the Summit League standings, one game ahead of South Dakota State. Western Illinois looks end their three game skid along with their fourth conference win when they travel South Dakota to take on the Coyotes, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

