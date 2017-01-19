Western tests all-time records at Hawkeye challenge





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois’ all-time track and field records were put to the test at the Hawkeye Invitational this past weekend. After just the second meet of the year, three new all-time top 10 marks were reached.

Not only did the purple and gold chase their own records, but 24 of the athletes remain top 10 in their respective event in the Summit League.

“I saw some encouraging signs of life today,” said head coach Mike Stevenson. “The first meet back in January comes for us following only five days of practice and that is after a four-week layoff. It is tough to be very sharp in that situation, but some of our athletes answered the bell. Hopefully we can shake some of the rust loose in the next few weeks and start to gel into the team we can be by mid-February.”

Sophomore Malachi Adams wrote his name in the record books as he respectively placed himself second and ninth in the all-time top 10 list in the 60-meter (6.79) and the 200-meter dash (22.21).

Freshman long-jumper, Bo Brasseur, leaped to 10th best on the all-time list and achieved a personal best with a jump of 18 feet 6 inches.

Brasseur was not the only freshman to prove she belonged; Josh Pestka finished second in the 800-meter with a time of 1:56.52. In the 600-meter, senior Alyssa Johnson ran a time of 1:36.02 which placed her third overall.

Triple jumper Khaliya Lawson found herself standing on the podium as she placed second with a mark of 38 feet 2 inches. Fellow triple jumper, Tevin Taylor, also managed to get on the podium with a personal best of 43 feet 10.5 inches to place third in the meet.

In the weight throw, senior, Brad Walls reached a new personal-best with a toss of 53 feet 9.25 inches to place seventh. Allison Richter also got a personal best with a throw of 41 feet 1.75 inches to place ninth in the weight throw.

Kaliyah Cobb placed in two events for the women’s sprint squad, placing fifth in the 200-meter running 25.90 and ninth in the 60-meter, with a time of 7.98.

The year has just begun for the Leathernecks as they travel to Columbia, Missouri for the Tiger Invitational on Jan. 20.

Twitter: @MacIsland13