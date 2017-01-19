Women’s hoops demolishes Graceland inside Western

MACOMB, Ill. — Junior guard Morgan Blumer led the way for Western Illinois (15-4, 5-1 in Summit League play) with a career-high 36 points en route to a 110-81 win over North Dakota State (5-13, 3-2) on Saturday night.

“She (Blumer) had a night,” said head coach JD Gravina. “The stats she had were video game numbers. She had a really efficient game, I don’t think she had a bad shot or forced anything.”

Although the Bison wouldn’t have the lead for long, they did strike first on a right-wing 3-pointer by leading scorer Taylor Thunstedt.

Taylor Higginbotham also put together a stellar night by tying her career-high 28 points. She got started with a layup in the lane with 7:30 left in the first quarter propelling Western to its first lead 6-5.

Thirty seconds later, Higginbotham drilled a three, but it didn’t keep North Dakota State down for long. Thunstedt connected on another triple with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter to claim a 13-11 Bison lead.

Western began to pull away with 3 minutes left in the opening quarter on a couple of fast break threes by the duo of Blumer and Higginbotham making it 21-13.

The Bison ended the 10-0 run and cut the deficit down to 4 with 2 minutes to go on a Rylee Nudell turnaround jumper. Western concluded the first quarter on an 8-0 run propelled by back-to-back Blumer and Higginbotham treys.

Trailing 32-20 heading into the second quarter, the Bison tried to weather the storm but the Leathernecks started to settle into their game plan.

Blumer heated up with consecutive trifectas with 6:25 left in the second quarter extending the Leatherneck lead out to 45-26. The lead only kept growing and Western made it look easy with a collection of layups in the paint.

It only took one half for Blumer to drain six 3-pointers. She would add a seventh in the second half.

A buzzer-beating jumper by Anna Goodhope was anti-climatic as North Dakota State trailed the Leathernecks 60-40 heading into the halftime.

The game was high-scoring, but the Leathernecks were still happy with their defensive game plan.

“Defensively I thought we played well because (North Dakota State’s) such a good offensive team,” Gravina said. “The pace was so up and down with each team taking quick shots.”

Blumer tied the 3-point record only 2 minutes into the third quarter on a three from the right corner.

The Leathernecks continued to score in transition, building their advantage to as many as 28 points. Emily Clemens quietly scored 24 points and dished out 7 assists as Western controlled the game 83-62 after three quarters.

By the time Western kept their intensity up, although the game was well at hand. Higginbotham matched her career high on an old-fashioned 3-point play, increasing Western’s total to triple digits.

Sarah Jacobson paced four double-digit Bison scorers with 18 points, but ultimately they couldn’t make enough stops for their scoring efforts to matter.

Consecutive triples by Taylor Hanneman off of the bench made the final score 110-81, making it four straight Leatherneck victories. Coach Gravina is now over the career 200 win mark and has a perfect 9-0 record at home this year.

“So far it’s been really fun to play in Western Hall,” Gravina said. “We have a good group of really supportive fans.”

Western Illinois takes a road trip to the hostile environment of South Dakota State on Saturday night with a 2 p.m. tipoff set inside Frost Arena.

Twitter: @smallmedorlarge