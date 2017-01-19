Follow the charity’s money





The holiday season is often seen as a time to consider and show appreciation for what we have and think about those less fortunate than us. Some may extend their thoughts of giving into the new year with resolutions to give to others in need or donate to charity. It isn’t a rare occurrence, in my own experience, to come across a charity with an interesting cause that you wouldn’t mind giving a little bit of your money to. When looking for an organization that will make good use of your money, it is important to consider key factors, such as where the funds are actually going and how much of that money is being used to directly help people.

The popular fundraising site GoFundMe is often criticized for being a popular method for lazy people to make a quick buck off of others without actually doing any work. In some cases, it can be annoying to say the least. Other times, it is understandable why someone might feel the need to ask for money when facing a difficult time in life. While I am not against the general idea of starting a GoFundMe page, I have always been wary of donating to the various causes I have seen my Facebook friends sharing.

Anyone who is aware of how a business works, it is rarely the case for a website to take no percentage of the proceeds coming in, whether for charitable causes or not. I had never looked too much into the specifics of GoFundMe’s fundraising conditions because, being the typical broke college kid, I rarely have extra money to donate to charity. After one of my friends had started a GoFundMe to help pay for travel expenses for a nursing school mission trip, I considered contributing but wanted to look into the concerns I had about my money going to the company rather than the actual cause. While GoFundMe does not charge users anything to start their campaigns, they do take a 5 percent fee from each of the donations you receive, as well as 2.9 percent deduction of amount you raise and an additional 30 cents for a processing fee when you request payment from your fundraiser. In the end, it may be in your best interest to look for an organization that contributes more of the money raised to the cause, rather than lining their own pockets with supposedly charitable donations.

If donating cash isn’t in your budget right now, an easy way to help out those in need may be to donate clothing or other items you no longer use. Growing up, I can recall countless times my mom would fill up her minivan and haul boxes and bags of old stuff to Goodwill. As I got older and more price conscious, Goodwill became one of my favorite places to shop, finding gently used brand name clothes for a fraction of what one would expect to pay in stores. I even worked at my local Goodwill for over a year, making minimum wage while the CEO raked in over $700,000 in 2011 alone. While working there, I saw firsthand that many donations are either thrown away outright after being received or processed and marked up to a “specialty” price. In short, the company gets the donations for free and charges questionable amounts of money for the goods, and they are in no way a charity. In my experience, the only charitable contributions made are in the form of services for veterans, including job training and small-scale housing projects. Aid to veterans in itself sounds like an appealing cause, yet the money invested in the services is relatively minute in the scheme the astronomical funds the company is bringing in, especially when they are obtaining their products for free. With this information in mind, it would be much better to donate to a local thrift store in your area, where the items would more likely benefit struggling members of your own community.

Before contributing to any organization, it is important to do your own research and make sure you know how the charitable funds are being used. When every penny counts, it is nice to know where your money donated is going, ensuring it is helping individuals in need and not funding the purchase of a third vacation home for a wealthy CEO.