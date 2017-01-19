Madigan assures destruction





Filed under Opinions

A special sort of hypocrisy has taken place in Illinois in the last week. For months now, Democrats, unions and all of Madigan’s cronies have been criticizing Gov. Bruce Rauner, nearly foaming at the mouth, crying foul that he has ruined our great state. There have been rallies, marches, propaganda campaigns, you name it. What is truly remarkable, perhaps rather deeply disturbing, is the profound level of apathy — expressed by those groups whose energy when speaking against the governor knows no bounds — regarding Michael J. Madigan’s reign of terror.

Last Wednesday, House Democrats, save for one courageous representative, voted for Michael J. Madigan to be Speaker of the House again. When I say again, I don’t mean to imply that he has been elected for his second term, but rather his 17th. On its face, there’s nothing wrong here. As the adage goes, “if it ain‘t broke, don’t fix it.” Madigan seems to embrace this ideology himself when, back in November, he had this to say during a press conference regarding the budget: “I think it’s helpful in any activity to model yourself after successful activities.” Here’s the thing that Speaker Madigan and his supporters — notably silent supporters — seem to miss: It is broke. In fact, the whole state is broke.

In the same press conference, Speaker Madigan advocated that the governor and General Assembly (GA) come together and form a budget based on the same framework as the previous budgets passed by the GA and signed by Rauner.

“My view,” Madigan said, “would be that if we continue to use the framework which has been used on seven successful budgets, why, we’ll be able to finish our work and have a budget.” When asked how this framework can be categorized as “successful,” Madigan remarked that, “It’s worked in the past, it’s worked over the last two years.”

For whom? For whom have these budgets been successful? For whom have these budgets worked?

The quick and easy response to those questions is to, in fact, not answer them at all. The most common response I’ve received is a quick diversion and a full-throated offensive attacking the governor. Where’s the accountability? As social services are on the brink of bankruptcy and the state has amassed a $10 billion backlog of bills, the speaker has the audacity to call this a success? What is worse, 66 Democratic representatives offered their affirmation of his assessment by re-electing him to the speakership.

And yet, those same keyboard warriors that I see day-in and day-out trashing the governor, have nothing to say about Speaker Madigan. Perhaps it is the case that at what I hope is the end of Michael Madigan’s career of destruction, citizens are accustomed to the Chicago way. Reckless spending, unaccountable leadership, corrupt dealings. As philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti said, “It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.” Illinois is sick, and its representatives have cut off the nose to spite the face. Unless the Democratic Party rebukes the speaker, I fear Illinois will never recover.