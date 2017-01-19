Letter to the Editor



Filed under Letters To The Editor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Dear Editor,

With weather forecasts calling for snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches, District 14 would like to caution motorists to plan ahead and be prepared before venturing out onto the roadways

Motorists should be alert for snowplows, emergency vehicles and road conditions that can change rapidly. Many times a section of road will appear to have been cleared and drivers will begin to increase their speed, only to have the road become snow covered and icy again. This type of behavior can lead to a crash, or at the very least, your vehicle becoming disabled in a median or ditch.

Remember bridges and overpasses will freeze before other parts of the road. With slick snow-covered roads, drivers need to increase their following distance to allow more time for braking. “Don’t Speed!” Leave early so you are not rushed to arrive at your destination. You should plan ahead by checking weather forecasts as well as road conditions for the areas you are traveling through.

Please be aware of emergency vehicles that may be stopped assisting other motorists. Drivers should Slow Down and Move Over when approaching these scenes. Not only is it the safe and responsible thing to do, it is also the law. Effective Jan. 1, 2017, motorists are also required to slow down and move over for disabled vehicles with their hazard lights activated.

Place extra blankets and winter clothing in your car for use in an emergency. Make sure you have a fully charged cell phone and cell phone charger in the car before leaving home. If you become stranded, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. With the extreme cold temperatures forecast for the next few days, a person can risk great bodily harm or death if they are caught outside without the proper cold weather protection. If you must leave your vehicle, place a note with your name and a contact number where you can be reached on the front driver’s seat. This will aid the police in locating you at a later time for removal of the vehicle.

For further information on Winter Driving Tips as well as a suggested Winter Emergency Survival Kit, log onto www.isp. state.il.us. Look under the “Traffic” heading on the left side of the main screen. Motorists can also check for updated road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com or by calling the Illinois Department of Transportation weather road conditions at (800) 452- 4368.

Thank you,

Illinois State Police