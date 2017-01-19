There are only six continents





Filed under Opinions

Since the last time I wrote an opinion for this great newspaper, a lot of political events have happened. President-elect Donald Trump held what could best be described as a cacophonous press conference where he, among other things, yelled at CNN journalist Jim Acosta and claimed that CNN was “fake news.” Trump also called BuzzFeed, a media website usually devoted to sharing celebrity gossip and lists disguised as articles, “a failing pile of garbage.”

Then, later in that same week, the Senate started hearings to interview Trump’s cabinet picks. Rex Tillerson and Jefferson Sessions, Trump’s respective picks for Secretary of State and Attorney General, performed well in front of the complacent Republicans and contentious Democrats. The one reasonable cabinet pick Trump has made, General James Mattis for Secretary of Defense, also performed well.

But, in the instance and celebration of a new year and a new semester, I’m going to make a resolution and attempt to stop writing about politics for a while or least this week. What pressing issue will I write about this week, you might ask? I’m so glad you did.

When I was in third grade, Ms. Huber taught me and the rest of my oversized class the basics of reading a map. We learned the difference between latitude and longitude, something I still struggle with today. We learned about coordinates, compasses and, eventually, the continents. We learned that there were clearly and obviously seven continents: North and South America, Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Europe and Australia. It wasn’t until a few years ago that I decided, after much research and much consideration, that there were six continents. How, you may wonder? Consider the definition of a continent.

As Dictionary.com defines the term, a “continent” as “one of the main landmasses of the globe.” Other sources cite different criteria. One criterion, though, sticks out to me. Usually, a continent is a large body of land separated by an ocean. Australia and Antarctica are the clearest examples since ocean surrounds both on all sides. North and South America, except for the small strip of land connecting the two, also fit the standard bill. Africa can as well, thanks to the Mediterranean Sea to its north. That just leaves Asia and Europe. And this is where my argument truly takes shape.

If we consider Europe a continent, we must forgo one of the crucial elements of what makes a landmass a continent. Europe is only surrounded by water on three sides. The far eastern side borders Russia. The same is true for the entirety of Asia. How is it that Asia and Europe are two separate continents?

Asia and Europe are separate continents because of their cultural differences, we could say, but that puts us in some sticky situations. If cultural differences create continents, wouldn’t India and China be their own continents, since the culture of India and the culture of China differ from most Asian countries? What about the differences in culture in Africa? What about the United States? The culture of Texas is different from that of New York City, Chicago or Los Angeles. Should Texas be its own continent? That’s another opinion for another day.

For scientists and — more specifically — geologists, a continent could be defined as tectonic plate, large segments of the earth’s crust that move above its mantle. Of course, there’s the Antarctic plate, the African plate and the South American plate. Those are all well and fine; however, we soon move into strange territory. There’s the Pacific plate, the Caribbean plate, the Eurasian plate, the Middle Eastern plate and the Indian plate. According to geologists, there are more than eight continents. This is just getting out of hand.

The problem of continents and their definitions lies in the fact that there is no single and consistent definition for everyday use. Except for now. If we subscribe to the definition of large masses of land entirely or almost entirely surrounded by water, there are six continents: North and South America, Africa, Australia, Antarctica and Eurasia.